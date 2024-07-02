Why You Should Always Read The Label When Buying Club Soda

Whether you enjoy drinking a refreshing glass of sparkling water on its own, or prefer to use club soda as a mixer with spirits, it's worth noting that not all club sodas are equal, so it's always worth checking the label for more information, specifically, the added minerals in each bottle. In its most basic form, club soda is artificially carbonated water which has had mineral salts — including potassium sulphate, sodium chloride, disodium phosphate, and sodium bicarbonate — added to it to enhance its taste and the stability of the bubbles. Subtle differences in flavor can range between brands from salty to almost sweet depending on their level of minerality. So, in addition to reading the label, a taste test of some of the best brands may be in order before deciding on a favorite.

While this might sound heavy on the science, all of the added mineral salts are naturally occurring, added in extremely low levels, and safe to drink occasionally. But anyone who has been advised by their doctor to lower their sodium or potassium intake might want to avoid drinking more than two or three glasses of club soda per day.