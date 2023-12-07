9 Best Bourbons To Pair With Apple Cider

For every season, there's a fruit of which we can't get enough. In the winter, we're constantly peeling all the citrus we can get our hands on. In the spring and summer, it's all about peaches and plums. But in the fall, we just can't stop devouring all those delicious apples. We'll eat them right off the tree, use them in sweet and savory dishes, and even turn them into apple cider.

While it's always a treat to sip cider fresh out of the barrel, every so often, it's nice to add a spirit or two to the fresh-pressed juice. Sure, there are plenty of spirits that pair perfectly with cider, but our favorite is definitely bourbon. There are so many ways to enjoy the spirit, but one of our favorites, especially on a chilly winter night, is by adding a shot or two to a large mug of cider. Now, the only question is which bourbon should we add? We asked several bartenders from whiskey and bourbon bars around the country which bourbons they would choose to spike their cider, and they had plenty of opinions. Some brands you've probably heard of, while others may not be on your radar, and trust us when we tell you there isn't a dud in the bunch.