The 2 Best Ways To Make Ice Cream At Home Without A Proper Machine

When a sudden craving for ice cream strikes and you know you don't have an ice cream maker at home, is it possible to get creative without having to rush to the store? We consulted Tyler Malek, the co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw to see if it is possible to put homemade ice cream recipes together sans machine. "To be honest, the churning process in an ice cream maker is very unique and truly impossible to mimic," he said. "Basically an ice cream machine churns the perfect ice crystal ratios to ensure the ice cream will be scoopable on the spoon and velvety on the tongue even after sitting back in the freezer for a couple of days." Disappointing news, but not all hope is lost.

Advertisement

Malek gives us two options that can get a cold sweet treat into our hands pronto. "If you just want to make something to serve immediately in a more 'soft serve' texture, the Ninja CREAMi is a great option," he says, "or you can even freeze the ice cream base in a thin sheet in a pan and then blend it in a nice blender." While both of these choices have some limitations when it comes to the texture of your frozen dish, either approach can result in a satisfactory option when you have ice cream on the mind.