Why Malt Liquor Is Struggling To Survive

Malt liquor is a unique style of beverage that once held a distinct place in America's drinking culture. Offering a higher ABV and lower price point than most other mainstream lagers, malt liquor brands such as Colt 45 and Olde English 800 built a loyal following throughout the second half of the 20th century, but sales have long been on the decline. The alcohol industry is forever changing, and trends come and go, but it seems unlikely that malt liquor will experience a revival.

Although malt liquor was invented around the 1930s, it began gaining popularity in the '50s and '60s, as brewers marketed it to middle-class consumers as a premium-yet-affordable alcoholic beverage. However, over time, malt liquor's reputation began to sour. By the '80s, malt liquor producers had realized they could maximize profits by targeting low-income customers like college students. At first, this approach was a huge financial success for the brewers, but they eventually faced accusations of using controversial marketing to promote irresponsible drinking among vulnerable consumer groups. This change in perception coincided with the US craft beer boom – discerning beer drinkers began turning to higher-brow brews which still boasted higher ABVs, and malt liquor fell further to the wayside.

Today, even craft beer is losing ground to modern drinking trends, such as low-calorie canned cocktails. And not only have drinkers' tastes changed, but many are ditching booze altogether. As younger Americans become increasingly aware of the detrimental effects of alcohol, people are drinking less every year.