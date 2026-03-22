Beer Drinkers Are Shifting Toward This Emerging Style

In an era of ever-expanding drink options it's not surprising to see yet another new type of beer on the scene, but one increasingly common style has more to do with larger trends around drinking than appealing to beer-lovers' palates. The sudden collapse of drinking among younger generations has been a major focus of the industry recently. It feels like we can't go a week without a new story on why Gen Z isn't drinking, and while alcohol once used to be the domain of young binge drinkers, older generations are outdrinking them. That has led to the rise of new non-alocholic beer options, and now a second style of beer is popping up more often to appeal to a similar crowd: mid-strength beer.

Mid-strength beer is pretty self-explanatory. It's beer that has less alcohol than the average beer, but isn't completely non-alcoholic. While the level isn't set in stone, it usually has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of around 2.5-3.5%. That's compared to around 5% as the average for your standard beer.

Mid-strength beer is more versatile as an everyday drink than standard beer, and there lies its appeal. While people are drinking less in recent years, over 60% of Americans still drink, but many of those people would like to do so with more moderation. Mid-strength beer lets you down a few brews to sate your thirst on a hot afternoon and not worry about getting too drunk. It's for people looking for a pleasant, manageable buzz.