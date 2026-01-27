This Is How Much More Baby Boomers Are Drinking Than Any Other Generation Right Now

For decades, conventional wisdom around alcohol was that binge-drinking youngsters were the biggest consumers, but now baby boomers' drinking habits are completely reversing that thinking. Many people are familiar with the fact that younger generations are drinking less alcohol, with the number of 18 to 34-year-olds that imbibe falling from 72% in the early 2000s to barely above 50% in recent surveys from Gallup. That decline has also happened among underage drinkers, as a study by the University of Michigan finds that only 23% of 10th graders report having consumed alcohol in the past year, down from 63% in 2001. However what has been overlooked in recent news cycles is that as younger people have been mixing themselves mocktails, boomers have started drinking even more, and are now actually outdrinking everyone else.

The most recent surveys from Gallup on drinking habits in the U.S. shows that 56% of Americans that are over the age of 55 say they drink alcohol. While that is a slight decline from the height of the pandemic, it's an increase from the 31% reported in the early 2000s — that figure is also higher than the 50% of 18 to 34-year-olds who reported drinking, and tied with the number of those aged between 35 and 54. And it's not just about who drinks; it's also about how much alcohol is being consumed. Of the people who drink alcohol, individuals that are 55 and older currently consume the most on average, at 4 drinks per week. That's higher than the 3.6 drinks for younger Americans, and 3.8 drinks for those who are middle aged.