18 Low-Sugar Canned Cocktails And Malt Beverages, Ranked

It's not 2016 anymore, and White Claw and Truly are no longer the only big names in the world of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. The industry is absolutely booming, but the buzz has recently shifted toward a slightly different kind of product: cocktail-inspired canned drinks. Store shelves are now lined with products from brands-turned-mixologists, shaking things up with margaritas, mojitos, mules, and more. Equally prominent is the growing no- and low-sugar subset of this category, aimed at health-conscious consumers who still want to enjoy a well-crafted libation.

Some of these ready-to-drink cans are traditional spirit-based concoctions, while others use a malt beverage base that's been spun up to taste just like a bar-served cocktail. Personally, I can get on board with either kind, as long as it tastes great. To see which brands achieve this, I recently sampled a large assortment of low-sugar, cocktail-inspired canned drinks. My goal was to assess which had balanced, authentic flavor profiles, making them worthy of becoming a go-to beverage or making a cameo at your next get-together. All of the brands I tried — from High Noon and Mike's Hard Lemonade to JuneShine and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop — came in multi-flavor variety packs, so I chose two from each to sample. After a somewhat boozy evening, here is how each one fared.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.