Review: White Claw Took A Risk With Its New ClawTails, And It Paid Off

Well, folks, we have yet another fresh offering on the canned cocktail marketplace, this time from the makers of your favorite hard seltzer: White Claw. The company's original line of drinks debuted almost a decade ago in 2016 and gained widespread popularity over the following years. Like all successful companies, White Claw's innovation didn't stop with its first product release. The company has since introduced a plethora of hard seltzer lines, including its stronger Surge products, lemonade seltzers, hard tequila beverages, and even its own vodka bottles. Now, White Claw is stepping away from seltzer offerings entirely with its new line of canned cocktails: ClawTails.

Canned cocktails are obviously not a new concept, but White Claw's products are fresh takes on the classics you know and love. I got together with the White Claw team over a virtual happy hour to be walked through a tasting of each of the four cans, and I had mixed opinions — I loved two of them, but I'd probably skip the other two next time.

I will say, White Claw didn't play it safe when crafting these cocktails, and I'd expect them to be polarizing products once more consumers try them. As always, don't take my word for it — learn more about the ClawTails products below, and then head to your local store to try them for yourself.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.