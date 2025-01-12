Why So Many Canned Cocktails Are Carbonated

Finding a good canned cocktail can be challenging. Even more challenging, on the other hand, is finding a canned cocktail that is not carbonated. Whether it's a can of the cherry-apple-ginger flavored Betty Booze sparkling bourbon cocktail that our taste tester ranked the very best, or the Kirkland Signature seltzers from Costco, store-bought carbonated cocktails can either be really good or really bad — but no matter where they land on the spectrum, they're going to be fizzy. The reason isn't for any inherent textural experience the carbonation adds. In fact, the reasoning is much more functional.

Believe it or not, carbonation is utilized in so many canned cocktail preparations because of its ability to act as a preservative. So, not only does it give those canned drinks a refreshing effervescence, it actually introduces yeast fermentation-inhibiting carbon dioxide to the mix that fights the growth of mold. For a beverage that's intended to be prepared weeks, if not months, prior to its date of consumption, it's understandable why brands would want to infuse as much of it into their recipes as possible. But, when not used correctly, carbonation can certainly come at a cost in taste — which might that explain why there's so many bad canned cocktails out there.