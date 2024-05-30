Our Favorite Betty Booze Canned Cocktail Flavor Is Just As Good As A Handcrafted Drink

Not every canned cocktail is great, and buying one you haven't tried before can feel like a 50/50 bet. Some tips for buying the best include looking for premium spirits and traditional recipes and avoiding artificial flavors. The goal is to find something that tastes as close to the real thing as possible. But, while all of that's helpful, sometimes you need someone to tell you what to get — and Betty Booze has a canned cocktail flavor that's just as good as its handcrafted version.

Tasting Table taste tasters tried every Betty Booze canned cocktail flavor. After sipping each one straight out of the fridge from the can, and poured over ice, they were floored. They discovered a canned cocktail that tasted just as good as what you'd order from a bartender, and that was Betty Booze's Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry flavor. It might sound like a lot, but every flavor works hand in hand to elevate the spirit — the premise of any quality cocktail, canned or not.

Taste testers likened the Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry Betty Booze flavor to that of an apple cherry pie. The apple makes it light and sweet, while the cherry brings it just the right touch of acid to keep things interesting. It all only comes together to highlight the sweet smokiness of the bourbon, with a refreshing and bubbly finish.