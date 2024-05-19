Every Betty Booze Cocktail Flavor, Ranked

Canned cocktails have a lot to live up to (not every canned cocktail is amazing). While any of us can sidle up to the bar and ask for the cocktail of our choice, letting the bartender taste test it for absolute perfection before sliding it into our hot little hands, RTD (ready-to-drink) cocktails don't have that luxury. The work has been done, and all we can do is hope that once we pop the top, the liquid in the can is worth drinking.

After the success of Betty Buzz, Blake Lively's line of craft drink mixers, she got back to work. This time, however, she went beyond mixers, designing a line of RTD canned cocktails called Betty Booze. As a cocktail lover, I am always slightly weary of canned cocktails — they are often too sweet and end up tasting like they're missing something. That something often ends up being balance, acid, or simply a lack of creativity. However, the Betty Booze flavor lineup is so intriguing, so outgoing from a flavor perspective, that I simply had to try each one and rank them accordingly.

In order to get the best possible taste experience from these cocktails, I enjoyed them two ways: directly out of the can which sat in my refrigerator for several hours before I opened them, and in a glass with a few ice cubes. Read on to find out which Betty Booze cocktail reigned supreme and deserves a spot in your cocktail repertoire.

