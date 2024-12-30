Canned Cocktails Vs Hard Seltzer: Which Is Stronger?

Scan the booze fridge at your local convenience store or supermarket: Hard seltzers and canned cocktails have seemingly cemented their spot. Fans have been turning to these trendy (and enduring) canned beverages as flavorful alternatives to beer en masse. So, for consumers who value varied, complex flavors as much as punchy potency, which type of drink is stronger?

Hard seltzers are made from a sugar and fermented malt liquor base, and typically clock in around the 4%-8% ABV range. To achieve this industry-standard strength, many seltzer brewers will produce a stronger batch around 10% ABV and cut it with distilled water. Conversely, because canned cocktails have a spirit base (i.e. vodka, whiskey, etc.) rather than malt liquor, they tend to be stronger than hard seltzers as a general rule. At 6%-13% ABV, they can be as punchy as a cocktail you'd serve in a glass. Cutwater's ultra-strong canned White Russian, for instance, clocks in at 13% ABV, packing two or more shots of real vodka per can. (The typical amount is about 15%.)

Still, there can be exceptions to the potency rule. The hard seltzer White Claw Surge packs 8% ABV, which is stronger than some lower-proof RTDs like Soke and Soula, whose canned cocktails clock in at 5%.

