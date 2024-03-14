The Key Differences Between Hard Seltzer And Beer

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 10 years, you've likely noticed hard seltzers coming onto the drinking scene in a big way. It used to be that you'd go to a bar and order yourself one of the four light beers on draft, nothing too fancy about it. Nowadays, consumers have many more options, with new innovations trickling in all the time. Through the haze of the party, you may have finally asked yourself what it is that you're really drinking when you down a hard seltzer. Is it actually just beer in disguise?

Hard seltzers aren't beer, but they honestly aren't as different as you might think just by tasting them. They've got almost the same alcohol contents, they're both carbonated, and you can sip them just as easily as you can shotgun them. But while they may occupy similar slots in the party toolbelt, it's pretty clear that there's something different going on under the hood. After all, beer often has a slightly bitter, malty taste to it whereas hard seltzers tend to taste like a fruity sparkling soda water. Something must be going on behind the scenes that's responsible for this flavor difference.