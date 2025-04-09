6 Hard Lemonade Brands, Ranked

We all have our preferred adult beverages — some (like myself) enjoy indulging in creamy, sophisticated espresso martinis, and others like their drinks as bright and fruity as they come, almost fluorescent in hue. In summer months, though, I think there's one thing we can all agree on: Hard lemonade is a summertime specialty that deserves a spot at every tailgate, backyard barbecue, or Independence Day gathering. Whether you make it yourself or buy some ready-to-drink, it seems to be a beverage that you can't go wrong with. After all, who doesn't love putting more mature twists on childhood favorites?

Personally, I'm a big fan of DIY-ing my hard lemonade experience. I go to my favorite food cart, buy a big cup of its jalapeño lemonade, take it home, and add whatever I'm feeling from my bar cart. But sometimes the bar cart is empty, the food cart is too far away, or I need to bring a plethora of hard lemonade to the party. Given all the options on the market, knowing which to go for on such an occasion is a necessity. I tried and compared six different hard lemonades and was actually pretty surprised at how wildly different each was from the other. Ranking them proved to be a somewhat easy task, and I based the following ranking on how well each balanced its flavor with its ABV.

