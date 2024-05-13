What Kind Of Alcohol Is Actually In BeatBox Drinks?

Ready-to-drink beverages generally use malt as a base, so BeatBox's line up of wine-based concoctions are atypical. Though the brightly colored packaging may not lead drinkers to immediately think of wine, CEO Justin Fenchel clarifies to Vine Pair, "Yeah, I mean, without getting too much into the trade secrets or anything, we use the bulk OTS wine, which is like a 21% alcohol base, a neutral base, a clean base," he says. "It's that, water, our flavoring, and we use a little bit of cane sugar and a little bit of Splenda."

BeatBox's party punches and hard teas come in a range of wine-base and malt-base recipes, with ABVs ranging from 6% to 11.1%. A 11.1% party punch can be made with either an orange wine or a malt base, while the 8% ABV party punch offers a malt base, and the 6% zero sugar product uses wine. BeatBox's drinks are ready to sip straight out of the packaging, but some revelers have taken it upon themselves to combine the ready-made drinks with soda and juices to create other kinds of beverage recipes to enjoy. "Consumers don't necessarily care too much about the base, they care that it tastes great," Fenchel admitted.