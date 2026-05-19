27 Best Margarita Recipes For Summer Sipping

When the weather is hot and sticky, and you're looking for a tasty way to unwind, there's no better cocktail to make than a margarita. A good margarita is somewhat sweet, sure, but it should also offer a burst of acidity that's especially refreshing during the summer months. Serve it in a chilled glass or on the rocks, and you have a summer sipper that will keep you feeling refreshed and quenched.

That's why we've compiled a list of some of our best margarita recipes that shine in the summertime heat. Whether you prefer a classic margarita, one that's icy and frozen, or a mocktail version of the classic, we've got you covered. They're flavored with lime, watermelon, mango, and other less-expected flavors that are guaranteed to keep things interesting. This summer, skip the bars and the pricey restaurant patios, and learn how to make your margaritas at home — your bartending skills are about to get a lot better.