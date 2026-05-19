27 Best Margarita Recipes For Summer Sipping
When the weather is hot and sticky, and you're looking for a tasty way to unwind, there's no better cocktail to make than a margarita. A good margarita is somewhat sweet, sure, but it should also offer a burst of acidity that's especially refreshing during the summer months. Serve it in a chilled glass or on the rocks, and you have a summer sipper that will keep you feeling refreshed and quenched.
That's why we've compiled a list of some of our best margarita recipes that shine in the summertime heat. Whether you prefer a classic margarita, one that's icy and frozen, or a mocktail version of the classic, we've got you covered. They're flavored with lime, watermelon, mango, and other less-expected flavors that are guaranteed to keep things interesting. This summer, skip the bars and the pricey restaurant patios, and learn how to make your margaritas at home — your bartending skills are about to get a lot better.
Our Best Spicy Jalapeño Margarita
Sure, a plain margarita is delicious, but what about when you want a bit more heat in your drink? That's when this jalapeño margarita really shines. Jalapeño is a nice addition to your cocktail because it complements the flavor of lime, providing the right amount of spice without being overpowering. Pair it with some similarly spicy tacos, and your summer just got a lot hotter. This is a classic recipe you'll revisit over and over.
Classic Margarita Cocktail
Sometimes, you don't need to mess with a good thing. When it comes to a drink as delicious as a margarita, you can never go wrong by sticking with the classics. If you're new to making margaritas, this recipe is an excellent place to start. Just make sure to add the salted rim — this is what really makes the cocktail — as well as a slice of lime for garnish. It'll make you feel like you're at your favorite Mexican restaurant in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Recipe: Classic Margarita Cocktail
Classic Frozen Margarita Cocktail
Any kind of margarita tastes good when it's hot out, but a frozen one is the way to go when you need to beat the heat. Not only do you get all those classic flavors you love, but you'll also get an icy, frozen texture that'll cool you off right away. This recipe calls for a standard lime juice base, which still provides the citrus-forward zing that every good margarita needs.
5-Minute Bubbly Champagne Margarita
Bubbles in a drink make it taste way more refreshing than it would otherwise, which is why you have to make this bubbly margarita. The recipe calls for sparkling wine, so you don't have to drop a ton of cash on a nice bottle of champagne; the wine gets overpowered by the other flavors in the drink anyway. Other than that, this is a pretty standard recipe, so the bubbles add an extra layer of enjoyment to an already tasty sippable summer treat.
Orange-Centric Golden Margarita
The standard lime juice base gives margaritas that sour, tangy flavor so many of us love, but that doesn't mean you can't introduce extra sweetness in the form of orange juice. You're still working with citrus, so it complements the lime juice well, and you'll end up with a balanced flavor profile that's perfect for those who desire a bit more sugar in their cocktails. Plus, that orange juice turns the cocktail the prettiest orange color.
Recipe: Orange-Centric Golden Margarita
Refreshing Spicy Margarita
You might assume that spicy flavors would make a cocktail less refreshing, but that's not the case. When it comes to this margarita recipe, that extra bit of heat might make the cocktail even more sippable, helping to cool you down even more. Leaving the seeds in the jalapeños makes things spicier, but you can also make a milder margarita by omitting the seeds and just capitalizing on the fresh, vegetal flavor of the pepper itself.
Recipe: Refreshing Spicy Margarita
Refreshing Frozen Strawberry Margarita
For those looking for a sweeter, fruitier margarita, this strawberry number is bound to hit the spot. Using frozen strawberries gives you that fresh, sweet flavor from the berries while also providing the margarita with its signature slushy consistency. That iciness alone makes it an excellent cocktail for enjoying during the summer, but once you add in that lime juice, it'll quench your thirst even more effectively. Don't forget the fresh strawberry and slice of lime for a pretty garnish.
Frozen Margarita Cocktail
This is another frozen margarita that should be on your must-try list for this summer. It gets its acidity from a generous amount of lemon juice, which is rounded out with a drizzle of agave. Use a good-quality tequila and blend with ice, and you'll have a frozen cocktail that's impossible not to enjoy. Salting the rims of the glasses will add a slightly savory element to the drink that takes it to a whole new level.
Recipe: Frozen Margarita Cocktail
Hot Honey Apricot Margarita
If you're a big fan of swicy flavors, then this hot honey margarita is probably right up your alley. Generally, margarita recipes will call for some sort of sweetener, but by using hot honey instead of the standard agave, you get a totally different flavor profile with the right amount of heat. Adding apricot to the mix provides the drink with extra sweetness, but it also results in a complex fruity note that you won't get from lime juice alone. You may never want to go back to a standard margarita again.
Recipe: Hot Honey Apricot Margarita
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Legend Margarita
Texas Roadhouse is first and foremost known for its steaks, but it can also be a fun place to order a drink. You'll find a few different margaritas on the menu, but one of the most beloved is the Legend margarita. It features a blend of different tequilas for an intensity you won't find in most chain restaurant margaritas. If you're craving that flavor but don't want to drop money on a whole dinner at Texas Roadhouse, try making this delicious copycat recipe at home. It tastes surprisingly similar to the original.
Blood Orange and Pomegranate Margarita Cocktail
When you're trying to switch up your margarita game, it pays to use unexpected fruits to add more flavor to the equation. This recipe calls for both blood orange and pomegranate, which provide a unique flavor experience that's just as refreshing as a classic margarita when it's hot out. By adding some homemade cinnamon simple syrup to the mix, you'll get an earthier flavor that provides an incredible amount of depth to the drink.
Classic Cadillac Margarita Cocktail
When you want your margarita to feel extra fancy, it might be worth it to go the extra mile to make a Cadillac margarita. Wondering what sets it apart from the standard version of the cocktail? Well, in addition to good-quality tequila, it also contains Grand Marnier, which produces a much more complex taste. Opting for reposado tequila here also contributes to the depth of flavor you'll experience when you take that first, delicious summertime sip.
Frozen Margarita with Avocado and Cilantro
Yes, margaritas can absolutely be savory, and this cocktail is proof. In this recipe, you'll find both avocado and cilantro, which probably aren't the first ingredients you think of when it comes to a margarita. But considering that these are ingredients you'll often find in Mexican food, the combo works surprisingly well. The result is a cocktail with vegetal flavor and a slight creaminess; it's unexpected but absolutely mouthwatering. If you're a fan of savory cocktails, this may be the best recipe on this list to try.
Margarita Mocktail
Whether you abstain from alcohol completely or you're just not drinking for the night, this margarita mocktail should be on your summer drink lineup. It's a frozen take on the classic, with a slushy-like consistency that makes it super refreshing when it's hot outside. Unlike many mocktail recipes, it's not too sweet, making it perfect for those who prefer a more sour flavor. And because it doesn't contain any alcohol, you can enjoy it any time of the day — even first thing in the morning.
Recipe: Margarita Mocktail
Sip-Worthy Frozen Mango Margarita
If you love fruits that are both sweet and tart, then mango is probably one of your faves. It just happens to work exceptionally well in a margarita, particularly a refreshing frozen margarita. This is one of our all-time favorite drinks of the summer just because of how thirst-quenching it is. Instead of sticking to a classic salt rim, we like to mix salt and cayenne pepper to add some heat and depth to the glass.
Frozen Strawberry Margarita
Calling all strawberry lovers! This is the margarita for you. In addition to lime juice, this recipe also calls for frozen limeade. Along with the frozen strawberries, this creates a slushy, icy consistency that tastes best on a super hot day. Since this cocktail is on the sweeter side, a salt rim can balance out its flavors. However, if you want to lean into that sweetness, a sugar rim can be a tasty option as well.
Recipe: Frozen Strawberry Margarita
Botanical Blackberry Sage Margarita
There are plenty of fruit-forward margarita recipes out there, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that blackberry can make an excellent addition to this cocktail. But sage? It's a bit more unexpected, but believe us when we say that it really, really works. That sage infuses the cocktail with a lovely herbal flavor that pairs nicely with the tart blackberries. And since blackberries are in season in the summer, you can use the freshest ones you can find.
Spicy Pineapple Shrub Margarita
A shrub is a kind of beverage made from fruit and vinegar, and it works surprisingly well as a base for a margarita. This recipe calls for a flavorful pineapple shrub, which combines sweetness and acidity. That additional vinegar puts it almost into the category of a savory drink, but not quite. Once you add some heat in the form of a serrano pepper (a fun upgrade from a standard jalapeño), you'll understand why this is one of our all-time favorite margarita recipes.
Recipe: Spicy Pineapple Shrub Margarita
Skinny Apple Cider Margarita
A standard margarita can be pretty heavy, which is why some prefer a skinny margarita. But if you're bored of the same skinny margarita recipe you always use, it might be time to try this version made with apple cider. It starts with a sugar-free syrup that keeps things sweet while cutting some calories in the process, and the sweetness from the apples mostly hides the flavor of the monk fruit sweetener. Sure, you might think of apples as a fruit you'd normally consume in the fall, but this flavor profile also works well in the summer.
Recipe: Skinny Apple Cider Margarita
Frozen Watermelon-Ginger Margarita
Yes, you can absolutely make a margarita from watermelon when you want a seasonal cocktail that tastes its best in the summer. But why stop at watermelon when you can introduce even more flavor into the mix? The addition of ginger here is really fun, and it gives the cocktail some much-needed earthiness and spice to counteract the sugar. Making it a frozen cocktail makes it taste even better when it's hot out.
Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita
You can't find prickly pears everywhere, but you should absolutely make this margarita if you can get your hands on some. You'll start by making a prickly pear syrup, which concentrates the flavor of the fruit and makes it pop in the finished drink. Other than the syrup itself, this is a super simple recipe, so it's perfect when you really want to embrace that prickly pear flavor and don't want a ton of other elements competing on your palate.
Recipe: Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita
Spicy Grapefruit Mezcal Margarita
If you want an instant upgrade to your margarita, use mezcal in place of tequila. You'll get a smokier, more intense flavor profile for added complexity in every sip. But to take things to a whole different level, make your mezcal margarita with grapefruit. Grapefruit's bitterness makes things even more interesting, and it also makes the drink taste oh-so-refreshing. Jalapeños are responsible for a lot of the heat here, but crushed Mexican chipotle peppers add even more oomph to the finished drink.
Elderflower Margarita Cocktail
Elderflower trees bloom in the early summer months, which is why this is a perfect seasonal cocktail to enjoy on those first few hot days of the year. It's a simple combo of ingredients, but they come together in the most beautiful, delicate way. St-Germain provides that signature elderflower flavor, while tequila makes this a margarita. Add some lime juice for acidity, and you have a light but punchy cocktail you'll want to sip on all season long.
Recipe: Elderflower Margarita Cocktail
Prickly Pear Margarita
Craving a prickly pear margarita but don't have any access to the fresh fruit? No worries — you can harness those same flavors by following this recipe. It instructs you to use store-bought prickly pear syrup, which delivers that sweet, almost floral flavor that makes this drink a bit more interesting than your standard margarita. Lime, tequila, and Cointreau are the only other ingredients you'll need to make this drink, except for the salt you'll use to rim your glass.
Recipe: Prickly Pear Margarita
Frozen Watermelon Mezcal Margarita
There's arguably no fruit more symbolic of summertime than watermelon, so it only makes sense to incorporate this ingredient into your cocktail when you're craving something cooling to sip on when it's hot. The trick here is to freeze your pieces of cut watermelon before blending them with the other ingredients. We especially like using mezcal with watermelon, since it cuts the sweetness and adds the perfect hint of smokiness to the beverage.
Watermelon Mint Margarita Mocktail
Margaritas can be mocktails too, and this watermelon mint variety is the proof. We love the light and juicy base watermelon provides for the drink, while mint makes it taste even more refreshing. And because this recipe calls for the use of a zero-proof tequila alternative, you won't feel like you're just drinking straight juice. It has just the right amount of burn but in the most thirst-quenching way possible. The best part? You can enjoy it at any time of the day.
Frozen Margarita Popsicles
Frozen margaritas are a thing, so why not margarita popsicles? When you want the most cooling cocktail ever, you have to make these treats. This orange-forward recipe tastes great when you mix all of the ingredients together, but once it's frozen and served as a pop, you'll wonder why you've never eaten cocktail popsicles before. Don't forget to include cayenne for an extra spicy kick to the "drink." Serve these at a summer party, and your guests won't be able to stop raving.
Recipe: Frozen Margarita Popsicles
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