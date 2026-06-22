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Although its exact origins are unclear, the sherry Cobbler is an American cocktail that was probably cropped up sometime 1820s or 1830s as a sherry variation of the Cobbler cocktail class. The drink was created as a refreshing summer cocktail, meant to be served with lots of crushed ice to beat the heat. Sherry, which is a fortified wine from Spain, is often more boozy than regular wine but less so than hard liquor, so it gave people an opportunity to imbibe a sweet and balanced drink without all the punch of harder options. The straw is also important. In fact, serving the sherry Cobbler with a straw was a novel idea at the time, so this cocktail helped popularize the sipping vessel in the minds of Americans, and it hasn't left since.

This sherry Cobbler cocktail recipe hits on all those staple inclusions (including the straw), making for a nicely-balanced and refreshing drink. Besides sherry, this drink features fresh orange (muddled to release the oils and citrus flavor) and simple syrup to sweeten the dry sherry, preferably amontillado for its medium body and flavor notes. Although the sherry Cobbler pretty much disappeared with Prohibition, it's still a fun (and easy) one to whip up at home. In just a couple of minutes, you can enjoy a refreshing taste of American history.