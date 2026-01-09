What Is Sumac? A Guide To The Vibrant Middle Eastern Spice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever ordered a kebab and found that it came sprinkled with a red powder that tasted bright and tangy — almost like lemon — then chances are you've had sumac (Rhus copallina, R. glabra, R. typhina) before. This spice is made from the dried berries of a tree that's commonly found in parts of Western Asia and the Mediterranean, and it can liven up a wide variety of dishes, from the aforementioned kebab to simple salads that need a pop of flavor.

But even if you use sumac in your own kitchen frequently, there's probably a lot you don't know about the spice. We're breaking down the intricacies of what sumac is all about so you can better utilize it in your own cooking. Once you learn more about sumac's origins and its culinary uses, you may just find yourself using it in more ways than you previously could have imagined. Let's take a closer look at this spice and the bold intensity that only it can provide.