24 Kebab Recipes You'll Want To Make Over And Over

Whether you're having a cookout or you're just looking to switch up your normal dinner routine, kebabs are a great way to feed your loved ones (and yourself). Generally speaking, they're relatively easy to make — you just have to layer different ingredients onto a skewer, then put it on the grill (or put it in the oven) to allow it to cook to perfection. The meat is grilled nice and evenly, and any accompanying ingredients only add more flavor to the equation.

Although there are plenty of traditional kebab recipes out there, you can actually turn a wide variety of foods into incredible kebabs, often with very little effort. If you're interested in growing your repertoire of go-to kebab recipes, you're in the right place. These recipes utilize everything from chicken and shrimp to tofu and veggies to create tasty, healthy meals that you'll want to make over and over again. So, fire up the grill and get ready to indulge in these must-try meals.