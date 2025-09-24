24 Kebab Recipes You'll Want To Make Over And Over
Whether you're having a cookout or you're just looking to switch up your normal dinner routine, kebabs are a great way to feed your loved ones (and yourself). Generally speaking, they're relatively easy to make — you just have to layer different ingredients onto a skewer, then put it on the grill (or put it in the oven) to allow it to cook to perfection. The meat is grilled nice and evenly, and any accompanying ingredients only add more flavor to the equation.
Although there are plenty of traditional kebab recipes out there, you can actually turn a wide variety of foods into incredible kebabs, often with very little effort. If you're interested in growing your repertoire of go-to kebab recipes, you're in the right place. These recipes utilize everything from chicken and shrimp to tofu and veggies to create tasty, healthy meals that you'll want to make over and over again. So, fire up the grill and get ready to indulge in these must-try meals.
Garlic and Honey-Glazed Salmon Kebabs
A lot of times, when people think about kebabs, they're not thinking about salmon. But you can absolutely use this rich, fatty fish to create a healthy meal on a stick. Cover your salmon chunks in a sweet honey glaze tinged with just the right amount of garlic, then layer them with a simple pairing of bell peppers and onions, and finally, drizzle it all with a generous amount of olive oil before throwing it all on the grill. This recipe may just change the way you think about seafood night.
Grilled Za'atar Chicken Skewers
Sometimes, when it comes to kebabs, simplicity is key. That's why we absolutely love this recipe for grilled za'atar chicken skewers. It calls for chicken thighs, which tend to be juicier than breasts, helping prevent dry kebabs. By seasoning the chunks of chicken with a ton of za'atar, you'll get a deeply flavorful dish that can be served alongside a salad or even just a mound of rice for a simple but fulfilling meal.
Recipe: Grilled Za'atar Chicken Skewers
Turkey Kofta Kebabs and Whipped Feta
Don't want to cut up a ton of meat chunks? No worries. Just turn to this turkey kofta kebab recipe instead. You'll use ground turkey to create the oblong kofta, which you'll form around skewers, so they all grill evenly. Surprisingly, unlike a lot of turkey dishes, the kofta doesn't dry out too much, leaving you with juicy and flavorful meatballs. Perhaps the best part of this dish, though, is the whipped feta, which makes a light and creamy dipping sauce.
Grilled Chicken and Vegetable Kebabs
That basic chicken and veggie dish just got a lot more interesting with this recipe, which calls for chicken thighs instead of breasts. Red onions and bell peppers are the vegetables of choice here, although you can always get creative with any other veg you have on hand. Ideally, you'll cook these kebabs over a fire to create a nice char on both the chicken and the vegetables, which adds a layer of complexity to the flavor.
Easy Grilled Tuna Kebabs
Yes, tuna can get the kebab treatment too, and it makes a lighter, fresher twist on an otherwise classic dish. Just cut your raw tuna filet into small chunks, then layer them onto a skewer along with bell peppers, onions, and sliced mushrooms for a more interesting texture. Marinating the tuna in seasoned oil before assembling and grilling the skewers will infuse even more flavor into the finished dish. This is especially enjoyable on a hot summer night when you don't feel like cooking inside.
Recipe: Easy Grilled Tuna Kebabs
Spiced Honey Mint Lamb Skewers
In many cases, lamb is one of the preferred meats for a kebab, which is why you should absolutely try this delicious lamb skewer recipe. The spices are what really make the lamb shine — this recipe calls for cumin, chili, lemon juice, and garlic. When all of these ingredients come together, they make the meat absolutely pop. Add an element of sweetness, i.e., the honey, and finish it off with some sprigs of mint, and you have a kebab recipe that's bound to impress your guests.
Recipe: Spiced Honey Mint Lamb Skewers
Smoked Steak Kabobs
We love making a big cut of steak at home, but you don't have to treat steak as just a slab of meat and nothing more. Why not transform that steak into kabobs that you can pair with a variety of flavorful veggies? That's just what this recipe will allow you to do. Chopping up the raw steak and vegetables should only take about 15 minutes, which means that once you start cooking these kabobs, you can let them cook and focus on the side dishes.
Recipe: Smoked Steak Kabobs
Charred Eggplant-and-Red Onion Skewers
Some assume that kebabs always have to contain meat, but that's just not the case. Whether you're vegetarian or you just want to find a fun way to get more vegetables into your diet, these eggplant and red onion skewers will get the job done. Grilling the eggplant chars it nicely, preventing the slimy texture that the vegetable sometimes succumbs to. Eat this as a side dish, or make it the main course for a light, fresh meal.
Lamb Kofta Kebabs
Want to feel like you're eating dinner along the Mediterranean? Look no further than this recipe for lamb kofta kebabs, which transform ground lamb into the meatball skewers of your dreams. Onion plays an essential role here in infusing the kofta with both sweetness and sharpness, and various spices, like cumin, nutmeg, paprika, and cayenne, infuse the meat with a ton of savory flavor. Even if you don't normally like lamb, this recipe is likely to make you a fan.
Recipe: Lamb Kofta Kebabs
Grilled Halloumi-and-Tomato Skewers
Here's another vegetarian kebab recipe you absolutely have to try when you're on the hunt for a meat-free main course. Halloumi works really well for this recipe, since it's able to maintain its shape even when grilled. Therefore, you don't have to worry about it melting and dripping all over the grill. Tomatoes provide a juicy counterpart to that squeaky cheese, bringing the dish together in the most harmonious of ways — with no meat required.
Grilled Veggie Kabobs
You don't need to be a meat eater to have a kabob night. That's where these grilled veggie kabobs deliver. This recipe calls for a variety of veg, including corn on the cob, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, zucchini, and tomatoes, all combined to make a colorful entree. The marinade is important, of course, as it infuses the otherwise mild vegetables with a bold, intense flavor. Make sure to grill the kabobs on high heat to get a nice char.
Recipe: Grilled Veggie Kabobs
Pork-and-Pineapple Skewers
We love a good fruit and meat combination, but pork and pineapple may just be our favorite. These two ingredients work particularly well together: The bright acidity of the pineapple cuts through the richness of the pork, and a subtle sweetness ties it all together. And when you put it all on a stick? The results are even better. This easy skewer recipe is perfect for last-minute summer BBQs when you want an unfussy but super delicious dish to share.
Recipe: Pork-and-Pineapple Skewers
Shrimp and Chorizo Skewers with Lime Aioli
Shrimp and chorizo pair perfectly in this skewer recipe, but arguably the most important part of the recipe is the zingy lime aioli. The shrimp delivers a lean freshness to the dish while the chorizo provides fat and flavor, and the aioli works exceptionally well with both, creating a coherent flavor profile that's a bit unexpected but ultimately really works. Sure, it may not be the most traditional kebab pairing, but it's one that will undoubtedly upgrade your grilling routine.
Sweet and Spicy Gochujang Shrimp Skewers
Throw some shrimp onto a skewer and grill them, and they're going to taste good. But if you really want to take the flavor up a notch, try this recipe for gochujang shrimp skewers instead. Gochujang is the perfect ingredient for mild shrimp because it provides both sweetness and spiciness simultaneously, creating a balanced flavor profile without a lot of other ingredients in the equation. Just make sure not to grill the shrimp for too long, or they can potentially take on a rubbery texture.
Easy Chicken Kabob
We love chicken breast and grilled vegetables for a healthy, filling meal, but sometimes, you want something more interesting than plain chicken and veg. That's why we love this healthy chicken kabob recipe, which is packed with flavor thanks to a slew of simple seasonings. We chose to use bell pepper and onions for this specific recipe, but really, you can get creative with whatever vegetables you already have on hand for a versatile meal you can make any day of the week.
Recipe: Easy Chicken Kabob
Grilled Mediterranean Tofu Skewers with Green Olive Relish
Who says that tofu can't make some of the best kebabs around? Certainly not us — not when this Mediterranean tofu skewers recipe exists. Sure, tofu can sometimes taste too plain on its own, but when it stays on the grill for long enough, it takes on a complex, smoky flavor that's richer than you may expect. Artichoke hearts join bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes on each skewer, and a delish green olive relish rounds out the flavor of the dish perfectly.
Recipe: Grilled Mediterranean Tofu Skewers with Green Olive Relish
Shish Kabob and Haydari
If you're looking for a slightly heartier take on a kabob, you may want to try this recipe for shish kabobs with a savory yogurt sauce. The garlic marinade in this recipe is essential, as it's responsible for infusing the steak with an intense flavor you can't get any other way. The yogurt sauce, or haydari, which contains a slew of herbs, is what brings a fresh acidity to the dish, so definitely don't skip it.
Recipe: Shish Kabob and Haydari
3-Ingredient Cilantro Lime Shrimp Skewers
Shrimp on a skewer is already elite, but add some brightness and freshness from cilantro and lime, and you have a show-stopping dish that you can serve at any BBQ. And the best part? Apart from salt, pepper, and some olive oil, this recipe requires only three ingredients, which means it comes together quickly and without a lot of fuss. Pair with some rice or a fresh side salad, and you have a healthy meal you can make even when your fridge feels empty.
Broiled Mini Meatball Skewers
Full-size kebabs are perfect for lunch or dinner-sized portions, but what about when you just want to pass around some appetizers at your next party? That's when these meatball skewers get their chance to shine. They get just slightly crispy under the broiler, which means you don't even need a grill to make them. And not only are they delicious, but they're also just a cute app to serve at any kind of get together.
Recipe: Broiled Mini Meatball Skewers
Simple Teriyaki-Glazed Steak Skewers
Do you find that your steak kebabs just don't have enough flavor to them? It's a problem that can be solved by following this recipe for sweet, sticky, teriyaki-glazed steak skewers. That teriyaki glaze creates an explosion of flavor that has just the right amount of sweetness to it. When combined with the savory umami quality of the meat, it's a flavor combo that works every time. Plus, bold, bright pineapple makes for the perfect kebab pairing.
5-Ingredient Garlic Shrimp Kabobs
You don't have to follow a long, complicated recipe just to make good seafood kebabs, and this five-ingredient shrimp kabob recipe is proof. Garlic plays an especially important role here, infusing the shrimp with an intense flavor that really makes the seafood pop. You'll also need lemon juice, salt, pepper, and plenty of olive oil to give the shrimp some richness. And since they take fewer than 20 minutes to make, you can enjoy them for dinner any night of the week.
Grilled Sesame Chicken Skewers
You never have to contend with boring chicken kebabs again once you try this recipe for sesame chicken skewers. The recipe calls for a simple but powerful combo of flavorful ingredients in addition to the chicken, including sesame seeds, rice vinegar, crushed red pepper, ginger, soy sauce, garlic, and green onions. Make sure you set aside plenty of time to marinate the chicken. One hour is enough, but leaving the chicken in the marinade for longer — up to a full day — will enhance its flavor even more.
Recipe: Grilled Sesame Chicken Skewers
Grilled Veggie Skewers with Herby Yogurt Sauce
Whether you're craving a grilled side dish or are simply forgoing meat for your meal, these grilled veggie skewers might be just what you're looking for. Grilling small pieces of vegetables gives them a savory, smoky flavor that makes them a bit more interesting than they would taste if they were, for example, roasted. The herby yogurt sauce is the most important part of this recipe, however, since its bold, acidic flavor and creamy texture really work to bring the whole dish together.
Juicy Turkish Chicken Kebabs
Tired of assigning valuable kebab skewer space to bland veggies instead of flavorful meat? This Turkish chicken kebab recipe is the solution. Chicken is the focus of this recipe, but these kebabs are far from bland thanks to a yogurt-based marinade enhanced by lemon juice and tomato paste. It's bright, bold, and surprisingly easy to make, even if you're a total kebab beginner. Enjoy with a fresh cucumber salad, a side of rice, or veggie kebabs.
Recipe: Juicy Turkish Chicken Kebabs