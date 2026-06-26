Costco's July 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
Well folks, it's officially summer. As you start planning your Fourth of July barbecue or holiday vacation, you may already be making a shopping list for your mega Costco haul. Not only do warehouses nationwide offer seasonal and monthly deals and promotions, but select locations are rolling out brand-new and limited-edition items worth paying attention to.
Chobani's new Pistachio-flavored coffee creamer is already selling out at some warehouses, and the Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake has earned major kudos from shoppers. This summer has seen the return of some of the most beloved Kirkland products of all time, as well as fan-favorite goodies like the coveted Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies and Alani Nu Energy Cotton Candy variety pack. Since your favorite Costco items always seem to disappear so quickly (and the warehouse's bulk pricing is so competitive), it's worth stocking up if you find something you love.
Before heading to your local warehouse, take a look at our ultimate guide to what's new at Costco for July 2026. Along with a list of the 15 best items to buy this month, you'll also get tips for which regions offer which items, and what customers have to say about these products. So, grab that shopping list and let's head to Costco!
Kirkland Signature Red, White, and Blue Cookies
While Costco once released a similar offering that we named the most boring cookie you can get at the bakery, this new version is a bit more gourmet. The large cookie is soft and chewy; covered with red, white, and blue sprinkles; and filled with chunks of white chocolate. Costco influencer Laura Hallissey on Instagram even ranked it a 10/10. Available in over 600 warehouses, including Arizona, California, Texas, and Florida, it's perfect for your Fourth of July party.
Purchase these Kirkland Signature Red, White, and Blue Cookies at Costco for around $11.
Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake
This ice cream-inspired bar cake has shoppers buying two at a time. Made from layers of tender sponge cake, it's filled with cone crumbles and frosting. It's topped with a rich, creamy icing; drizzles of chocolate; and mini cones. On Instagram, Costco devotee Laura Jayne Lamb deemed it "the most incredible thing I've ever seen." This limited-edition item is only available at select warehouses, and it's quickly selling out. If you see it near you, grab it while you can.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake at Costco for around $19.
King's Hawaiian Savory Butter Slider Buns
This unique new product was originally marketed as only available in restaurants and the food service industry. However, it has now been spotted at over 50 Costco warehouses, the majority of which are in California. Described as a soft, fluffy roll more savory than traditional Hawaiian rolls, it's perfect for mini sandwiches or sliders. Grab a package for your Fourth of July party and try these King's Hawaiian roll hacks for a sweet cookout.
Purchase King's Hawaiian Savory Butter Slider Buns at Costco for about $6.
Kirkland Signature Blueberry Custard Pie
This delicious seasonal pie can be found in the Costco bakery. Featuring a rich, buttery crust filled with vanilla custard and topped with plump, fresh blueberries, it's the perfect dessert to bring to a summer cookout. This pie is available at over 400 warehouse locations across the U.S., including Washington, Alabama, California, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. One Costco fan on Facebook praised the dessert, describing it as a nice blend of sweet and tart with a fresh taste.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Blueberry Custard Pie at Costco for around $19.
Nuovo Red, White, and Blue 5 Cheese Star Ravioli
This new five-cheese ravioli is both cute and tasty. Filled with a creamy blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, and asiago, this offering can be prepared in just minutes. It can be found in nearly 300 warehouses nationwide, spotted in places like New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. On an Instagram post about the pasta, one commenter said, "Looove this ravioli!! So good!"
Purchase this Nuovo Red, White, and Blue 5 Cheese Star Ravioli at Costco for around $12.
Godshall's Uncured Turkey Bacon
You either love or hate turkey bacon, but Godshall's is one of the best turkey bacon brands out there. This rich, smoky bacon is all natural with only six ingredients. Costco carried it up until about sometime in 2025 when it unceremoniously disappeared. Now it's back at more than 150 locations, including warehouses in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Fans on Reddit describe it as the best turkey bacon for its distinct pork taste. One Redditor even declared it "the only edible turkey bacon."
Purchase Godshall's Uncured Turkey Bacon at Costco for about $13.
Gourmia Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker
This kitchen appliance features six one-touch presets that make it easy to create your own creamy, smooth soft serve ice cream, slushies, milkshakes, frappes, sorbets, and spiked beverages. You even have full control over the texture and consistency, as well as a built-in topping dispenser, topping warmer cup, and cone holder. This returning product boasts hundreds of five-star reviews on the Costco website, with shoppers calling it their new favorite appliance.
Get the Gourmia Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker at Costco for around $200.
Alani Nu Energy Cotton Candy Variety Pack
Alani Nu has earned a devoted following for its sugar-free, vegan-friendly energy drinks. Fans eagerly await the latest bold, trendy flavor, and rejoice when a favorite Alani Nu flavor returns. Costco now offers a Cotton Candy pack that includes both the fan-favorite cotton candy flavor and a brand-new Purple Cotton Candy flavor. You can find it in over 550 warehouses, including those in Washington, Idaho, California, Florida, and Illinois. Grab it while you can!
Purchase the Alani Nu Energy Cotton Candy Variety Pack at Costco for about $25.
Marianne's Avocado Oil
Though shoppers swear by the Kirkland brand olive oil, avocado oil is actually the most versatile fat in your pantry. Marianne's Avocado Oil has a 500-degree Fahrenheit smoke point and neutral flavor, making it suitable for virtually any cooking method or ingredients. Though it was a fan-favorite at Costco, it quietly disappeared for a while. It's back now at more than 450 stores in states like Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, Arkansas, and California.
Purchase Marianne's Avocado Oil at Costco for somewhere between $21 and $30.
Chobani Pistachio Chocolate Coffee Creamer
If you haven't tried Chobani coffee creamers yet, you're missing out, as they prove that creamer doesn't need to taste artificial. This limited-edition new flavor is part of Chobani's Flavor Drop line, so it won't be available for long. Inspired by Dubai chocolate, one Instagram influencer claims it makes "the best iced coffee." You can find it at more than 300 warehouses, including those in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Arizona.
Purchase Chobani Pistachio Chocolate Coffee Creamer at Costco for around $8.
Pandex Melamine Bowl Set
Melamine mixing bowls are incredibly durable, easy to clean, and resistant to chipping and scratching, so we can understand why home bakers and chefs love them for food prep. Costco's new Pandex melamine mixing bowl set comes with lids and is available in shades of blue, yellow, and white or multi-colored, rainbow hues. These dishwasher-safe bowls have been found in more than 600 Costco stores and are perfect for a show-stealing red, white, and blue dessert.
Purchase the Pandex Melamine bowl set at Costco for somewhere between $20 and $25.
Love, Corn Crunchy Corn Variety Pack
This Love, Corn variety pack includes six bags of Sour Cream & Onion, six bags of Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, and 18 bags of the fan-favorite Sea Salt flavor. Each non-GMO flavor is dairy-, gluten-, shellfish-, and whole grain-free. Available at more than 150 warehouses across states like Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, these have rave reviews so snatch them up quickly.
Purchase the Love, Corn Crunchy Corn Variety Pack at Costco for about $13.
Skinny Butcher Crazy Grilled Chicken Patties
A Fourth of July cookout isn't complete without some grilled barbecue chicken, and these new Skinny Butcher Crazy Grilled Chicken Patties can be ready in minutes. Made from all-natural chicken breast and rib meat, they're gluten-free and seasoned with a custom spice blend. Cook them from frozen on the grill or heat them elsewhere for a quick-and-easy shortcut for several grilled chicken recipes. It's available at close to 200 Costco locations, including Florida, Illinois, and Michigan.
Purchase Skinny Butcher Crazy Grilled Chicken Patties at Costco for around $15.
GoodPop Organic Cherry N' Lemonade Fruit Pops
Your summer grocery trip wouldn't be complete without tossing a frozen treat into your cart. GoodPop is known for its dairy-free desserts, and this Cherry N' Lemonade fruit pop is a returning summer goodie with a 4.6-star rating on the GoodPop website. Made from real fruit with no added sugar, each popsicle boasts festive coloring without artificial dyes. Find them at more than 400 Costco stores around the U.S., including Florida, North Carolina, California, and Washington.
Purchase GoodPop Organic Cherry N' Lemonade Fruit Pops at Costco for around $11.
Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies
If you love the combination of sweet and savory flavors, this bakery treat is for you. The last time Costco sold these amazing marshmallow cookies, fans were running to the store to grab a pack. Soft, chewy, and rich in brown butter and marshmallow flavors, one popular Costco-centric Instagram user describes them as tasting like "a Rice Krispie treat and a cookie had a baby." They're available at around 600 warehouses nationwide.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies at Costco for around $10.