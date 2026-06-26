Costco's July 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month

Well folks, it's officially summer. As you start planning your Fourth of July barbecue or holiday vacation, you may already be making a shopping list for your mega Costco haul. Not only do warehouses nationwide offer seasonal and monthly deals and promotions, but select locations are rolling out brand-new and limited-edition items worth paying attention to.

Chobani's new Pistachio-flavored coffee creamer is already selling out at some warehouses, and the Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake has earned major kudos from shoppers. This summer has seen the return of some of the most beloved Kirkland products of all time, as well as fan-favorite goodies like the coveted Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies and Alani Nu Energy Cotton Candy variety pack. Since your favorite Costco items always seem to disappear so quickly (and the warehouse's bulk pricing is so competitive), it's worth stocking up if you find something you love.

Before heading to your local warehouse, take a look at our ultimate guide to what's new at Costco for July 2026. Along with a list of the 15 best items to buy this month, you'll also get tips for which regions offer which items, and what customers have to say about these products. So, grab that shopping list and let's head to Costco!