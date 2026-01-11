I Tried 6 GoodPop Dairy-Free Treats And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Dairy-free ice cream has experienced a revolution over the past decade or so. As early as the 19th century, nut-based ice cream began to pop up in home kitchens, and soy-based ice cream followed soon after. Thankfully, we are no longer restricted to Tofutti, which is quite possibly the worst vegan ice cream brand. Today's plant-based ice cream alternatives often feature bases made from almonds, oats, cashews, and even avocado. Not only can you get plant-based ice cream from the grocery store, but you can also find vegan scoops in some of the nation's most popular ice cream chains.

Options for plant-based ice cream novelties — such as popsicles, cones, and ice cream sandwiches — are somewhat more limited, but they do exist. Some of my favorite products come from GoodPop, a brand dedicated to using wholesome, allergen-friendly ingredients and real sugar only as needed. Not all GoodPop products are vegan, but only two dairy-based products are listed on the website. Those are made with organic, grass-fed dairy, further underscoring this brand's commitment to health and sustainability. GoodPop also sells a wide range of fruit pops with flavors like watermelon, blue lemonade, and green apple.

Although I would have loved to try every single GoodPop product, I set out to test six of the brand's most popular dairy-free treats that mimic ice cream classics. I ranked them according to flavor and texture, and while I didn't dislike any of these desserts, I certainly had a few favorites. I've provided more information on methodology at the end of this article.