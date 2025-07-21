What 'Natural Flavors' Actually Means In Packaged Foods

How many times have you worried about ingredients in that yummy food you're eating, only to be pleasantly surprised when you learn that it contains "natural flavorings." Whew, right? I always felt that relief myself, but decided to dig a little deeper on what that term actually means. It's more nuanced than you might imagine — and a bit disappointing. When you see "natural flavor" on a food label, it doesn't necessarily mean that your packaged product contains fresh fruit or wholesome ingredients.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), natural flavoring is defined as flavoring agents derived from plant or animal sources, such as fruit, vegetables, herbs, dairy, or fermentation products. They could come in the form of oils, extracts, distillates, or be the products of roasting or heating the original source, plus a few more detailed distinctions. But let's be clear: These ingredients are used solely for flavor, making the food product taste better but adding no nutrition to the equation on any level.

Natural flavoring often comes from devoted, science-based flavor houses used by major food manufacturers. But natural flavors, on a chemical basis, can essentially be the same as artificial flavors, as long as they have a natural origin. They can, and often do, contain the same questionable food additives or processing contaminants, including preservatives, chemicals, solvents, and more, with very little restrictions by the FDA. We'd all love to feel safe with the word "natural" in an ingredients list, but in this case, it sadly refers only to the original source of the ingredient, not to its overall simplicity or purity.