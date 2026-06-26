Costco's New Ice Cream-Inspired Bar Cake Has Shoppers Wanting To Buy 2 At A Time
What could be a better summertime dessert than ice cream in a waffle cone? A delicious cake inspired by the same flavors, as shown by Costco's latest bakery item. As of June 25, the warehouse chain is selling a never-before-seen dessert that sounds like a mashup made in heaven: the Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake. Delivering the flavor and visual appeal of an ice cream cake with no risk of melting, this Waffle Cone Cake could turn out to be one of Costco's best new bakery items of 2026.
The Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake features soft cake flavored like homemade waffle cones, combined with a rich frosting and crumbled waffle cone pieces. It's finished with a chocolate drizzle that gives it that ice cream truck novelty vibe, but the cutest part is the three mini waffle cones on top, filled with chocolate and icing to imitate ice cream. Stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Ohio offer the 40-ounce cake for $18.99, with availability hopefully expanding soon.
Costco customers are raring to get this cake. In a comment under an Instagram post from @costcohotfinds, someone wrote, "Looks super delicious. I'd better get two." Another user concurred, "The problem is the price because I'd want to buy two." As for lucky shoppers who have tried the new cake, the positive comments are already rolling in. "This tastes just like ice cream—no joke!" one Instagram commenter wrote under the same post, while another simply raved, "This was SO good!"
Other Costco bar cakes to try before summer is over
While unconfirmed, the Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake is likely a seasonal, limited-time offering. It's definitely themed around summertime, and any Costco regular knows the chain often swaps out sweets as the seasons change. In addition to this new ice cream-inspired dessert, there are other fan-favorite Costco bar cakes to try before they disappear to make way for fall-time treats.
Originally debuting in June 2023, the Kirkland Signature Strawberries and Cream Bar Cake returned to Costco stores for the spring and summer of 2026. Luckily, it's still in stock at some warehouses at the time of writing. The berry-licious dessert combines layers of white cake with a jammy strawberry filling and airy, not-too-sweet whipped cream. Just like the Waffle Cone Cake, the Strawberries and Cream Cake is priced at $18.99, depending on the store location, and berry lovers shouldn't let it pass by before its seasonal run is done.
The Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake is another returning, fruit-forward delight that you can nab at some Costco locations as of June 2026. Each slice delivers layers of vanilla sponge cake, juicy peach filling, and fluffy whipped cream. At $18.99, depending on the region, the cake earns rave reviews every time it comes to Costco stores, with one Reddit user even saying, "Ate a whole one by myself last year. So good." Whether you love berries, peaches, or ice cream, Costco clearly has you covered this summer — while supplies last, that is.