Costco's New Ice Cream-Inspired Bar Cake Has Shoppers Wanting To Buy 2 At A Time

What could be a better summertime dessert than ice cream in a waffle cone? A delicious cake inspired by the same flavors, as shown by Costco's latest bakery item. As of June 25, the warehouse chain is selling a never-before-seen dessert that sounds like a mashup made in heaven: the Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake. Delivering the flavor and visual appeal of an ice cream cake with no risk of melting, this Waffle Cone Cake could turn out to be one of Costco's best new bakery items of 2026.

The Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake features soft cake flavored like homemade waffle cones, combined with a rich frosting and crumbled waffle cone pieces. It's finished with a chocolate drizzle that gives it that ice cream truck novelty vibe, but the cutest part is the three mini waffle cones on top, filled with chocolate and icing to imitate ice cream. Stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Ohio offer the 40-ounce cake for $18.99, with availability hopefully expanding soon.

Costco customers are raring to get this cake. In a comment under an Instagram post from @costcohotfinds, someone wrote, "Looks super delicious. I'd better get two." Another user concurred, "The problem is the price because I'd want to buy two." As for lucky shoppers who have tried the new cake, the positive comments are already rolling in. "This tastes just like ice cream—no joke!" one Instagram commenter wrote under the same post, while another simply raved, "This was SO good!"