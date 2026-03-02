This Fan-Favorite Costco Cake Is Back Just In Time For Spring

Costco has a habit of making customers fall in love with new bakery items, only to quietly discontinue them. So it's always a treat when a dessert you loved comes back for a second year _ and now, one of Costco's most popular cakes might finally be back in the bakery just in time for spring. Costco's Kirkland Signature Carrot Bar Cake, which was first introduced in March of 2025, has just been spotted by some lucky shoppers in certain warehouse bakery cases.

Laura Jayne Lamb of @costcohotfinds noted its return in a March 1, 2026, Instagram post, calling it "the best carrot cake." This decadent, rich, and perfectly moist carrot cake is three layers tall, with smooth, tangy cream cheese frosting in between each layer and on top — plus it's garnished with toasted walnuts. The cake itself includes raisins, carrots, and pineapple along with a delicate blend of warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and is around $18.99 for a generous 12 servings.

In our ranking of six popular cakes at Costco, this carrot bar cake placed firmly in the middle. However, most Costco shoppers loved this dessert last year and are eager to find it at their local warehouses again. The comments under Lamb's Instagram post are overwhelmingly positive. Nadia Christensen of @costcoshares commented, "it's so good!!" Many others also chimed in to call the cake "the best," with one commenter ranking it "10/10 best carrot cake I've had."