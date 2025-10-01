One Of Costco's Most Popular Cakes Might Finally Be Back In The Bakery

Real Costco fans remember the utter joy we felt when eating a slice of its All-American Chocolate Cake. Unfortunately, that cake was discontinued in 2020, leaving customers so upset that they actually started a Change.org petition requesting its reinstatement. Unfortunately, that petition went unanswered...until now, maybe? Though we don't know why Costco discontinued the All-American Chocolate Cake, it appears the warehouse giant is now selling a dupe.

Five very long years after the discontinuation of the original, customers have noticed that a similar chocolate cake is back in warehouses. While it's not clear if this is exactly the same as the All-American Chocolate Cake, it's good enough for many fans of the original. If it becomes a permanent bakery item, it's sure to be one of the most popular cakes at Costco.

Costco's new Chocolate Fudge Cake, according to Instagram's Costco Hot Finds, contains approximately 6 pounds of ooey, gooey deliciousness. While it doesn't have the chocolate shavings on top, it does consist of four rich layers of dense, semi-sweet chocolate cake with a fudgy chocolate icing.