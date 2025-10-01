One Of Costco's Most Popular Cakes Might Finally Be Back In The Bakery
Real Costco fans remember the utter joy we felt when eating a slice of its All-American Chocolate Cake. Unfortunately, that cake was discontinued in 2020, leaving customers so upset that they actually started a Change.org petition requesting its reinstatement. Unfortunately, that petition went unanswered...until now, maybe? Though we don't know why Costco discontinued the All-American Chocolate Cake, it appears the warehouse giant is now selling a dupe.
Five very long years after the discontinuation of the original, customers have noticed that a similar chocolate cake is back in warehouses. While it's not clear if this is exactly the same as the All-American Chocolate Cake, it's good enough for many fans of the original. If it becomes a permanent bakery item, it's sure to be one of the most popular cakes at Costco.
Costco's new Chocolate Fudge Cake, according to Instagram's Costco Hot Finds, contains approximately 6 pounds of ooey, gooey deliciousness. While it doesn't have the chocolate shavings on top, it does consist of four rich layers of dense, semi-sweet chocolate cake with a fudgy chocolate icing.
Where to find the Costco All American Chocolate Cake dupe
You can purchase the Chocolate Fudge Cake at select Costco warehouses for just $24.99. To find out if it's at your local warehouse, just look it up on the website, app, or on Costco's Same-Day Delivery/Instacart page. You can also call or stop by in person. Because it's one of the best cakes in Costco's bakery, we're expecting this culinary delight to sell out quickly as soon as fans discover its return, so hurry to your local store to make sure it's in stock.
Once you get your hands on one, be sure you know how to store the Costco cake properly so that it lasts as long as possible. Because it doesn't have a cream- or dairy-based frosting, it doesn't need to be put in the fridge, and doing so might actually make it get stale faster. However, you should store it away from direct sunlight or intense heat to prevent the fudgy frosting from melting. You can also freeze cake slices individually and defrost them whenever you're in need of a hit of sweet, chocolatey goodness (so, like, probably every day).