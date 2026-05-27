Costco's Best New Bakery Items Of 2026 (So Far)
When it comes to grocery store bakeries, Costco is definitely one of the best. You get fresh-baked pastries and baked goods made using high-quality ingredients and no preservatives. What more could you ask for? Past bakery favorites have included the All-American Chocolate Cake, French Toast Muffins, and the giant muffin packs. Fortunately for us, Costco's 2026 lineup has introduced new and exciting varieties that are quickly becoming fan favorites.
One of the biggest bakery changes at Costco in 2026 is the ability to order custom cakes through the app. This is big news if you regularly buy cakes at the warehouse outlet and value the convenience of online ordering. On top of that, there are plenty of new items to try, all backed by Costco's famously generous return policy. Not a bad deal, right?
From creamy pies to stuffed croissants and giant cookies, these new bakery items are winning over the hearts of Costco bakery fanatics. Even if shoppers still miss their favorite discontinued Costco bakery items, the 2026 releases will bring a little joy to a morning routine or lunch break. So, if you're ready to reward your tastebuds, these are Costco's 13 best new bakery items of 2026 (so far).
Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie
Costco's constantly rotating line of pies always hit the spot, and this spring release is no exception. The Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie weighs nearly four pounds and features a graham cracker crust filled with strawberry jam and strawberry cream, then topped with whipped cream. Fans love that it's not overly sweet and freezes well if you can't scarf down the whole thing in one sitting.
Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread
If you love the taste of blueberry bagels, there's a good chance you would love this berry-filled Costco bakery bread. Packed with whole blueberries, this hearth-baked sourdough delivers a sweet, fruity flavor that balances the sourdough's slight tanginess. One user on Reddit even suggested making "blueberry sourdough French toast with a maple cream cheese glaze." We'll take 20 of those, please.
Kirkland Signature Twice Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants
Costco's croissants are already a pure delight but imagine them stuffed with chocolate and baked again for a flakier, more decadent treat. These croissants are topped with powdered sugar and crumbs of chocolate to add an extra layer of texture. Shoppers online suggest microwaving them for about 30 seconds to melt the chocolate filling. While some say Costco's twice baked croissants don't outshine Trader Joe's version, they're still among our favorite releases of the year.
Kirkland Signature Brownie Walnut Pie
Costco kicked off 2026 with a standout bakery release: the new Brownie Walnut Pie, which our taste tester described as "incredibly rich, decadent, and moist." Weighing it at nearly four pounds, this dessert was perfect for large gatherings and featured a graham cracker crust, toasted walnuts, and chocolate ganache. "This is the best thing I've ever eaten from a Costco bakery," declared one Reddit user. It's one of our favorites, too.
Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Monster Cookies
Peanut butter fans were obsessed with this January bakery release. These giant cookies were loaded with peanut butter chips and candies, rolled oats, and chocolate chunks — basically a Reese's cup in cookie form. Better yet, 24 giant peanut butter cookies arrive in one package. While they were delicious on their own, some suggested adding your favorite ice cream or soft serve in the middle to make an out-of-this-world ice cream sandwich.
Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake
Kirkland's bar cakes are some of the most beloved bakery items, especially since the flavors rotate regularly. This January release featured pieces of cookie dough, mini chocolate chips, and Costco's signature mousse filling. "Might be my new favorite Costco cake, it's perfectly sweet but not overpowering," wrote one user on Reddit. Many others felt the same way.
Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake
This new bakery release was worth breaking your diet for. Featuring a graham cracker crust filled with caramel cheesecake, this cake was topped with whipped cream and a salted caramel drizzle. The sweet-and-salty combination struck the perfect balance. "Very good, and I'm not a cheesecake or salted caramel person," one Reddit commenter admitted.
Kirkland Signature Lemon Custard Pie
This delectable Lemon Custard Pie sparked some debate online, with some shoppers hoping for a tarter lemon flavor and others loving the rich, mild taste they couldn't walk away from. This dessert is pretty simple, consisting of lemon custard filling, buttery crust, and whipped cream topping, but somehow it all works together to fire up your dopamine.
Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookie
Crumbl who? Costco's Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies were a massive hit this year, with some comparing them to an old Crumbl flavor. "It's like eating a jelly donut to me! Sooo good," one Reddit user raved. Another commenter suggested air frying them at 380 degrees Fahrenheit for a few minutes before topping with whipped cream or chocolate syrup. We've never wanted to try anything more.
Kirkland Signature Sweet and Salty Cookie
When it comes to desserts, nothing beats a sweet and salty combo. That's why these Costco's Sweet and Salty Cookies became a quick fan-favorite. The brown-butter dough base paired perfectly with the semisweet chocolate chips, caramel-glazed pretzels, and salted caramel morsels. These came in a 24-pack, so you could snack on a few on the drive home and freeze the rest for later — if they even made it that far.
Kirkland Signature Cranberry Orange Bagels
Costco bagels are notorious for developing mold quickly due to a general lack of preservatives, but these Cranberry Orange bagels don't stick around on your counter long enough for that to happen. The bagels balance sweet and tangy flavors with flecks of cranberry and bright orange throughout. On Instagram, one person wrote that the bagels were "absolutely divine with butter or cream cheese."
Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish
Just looking at the Strawberry and Cream Cheese Danishes was enough to make your mouth water. They came in a four pack and included plenty of strawberry jam and cream cheese filling within its buttery and flaky pastry. Many wish these stuck around year-round like the cherry, cream cheese, and almond varieties the warehouse retailer regularly keeps in stock.
Kirkland Signature Twice Baked Pistachio Filled Croissants
If you hadn't noticed, pistachio is pretty much everywhere nowadays, and we're not mad about it, especially when you get these Twice Baked Pistachio Filled Croissants. "Probably my favorite pastry from Costco in years," says one satisfied Reddit customer. "Literally the best item in the bakery if you're a fan of pistachio," noted another. Needless to say, we're loading our carts up with these.