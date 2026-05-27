Costco's Best New Bakery Items Of 2026 (So Far)

When it comes to grocery store bakeries, Costco is definitely one of the best. You get fresh-baked pastries and baked goods made using high-quality ingredients and no preservatives. What more could you ask for? Past bakery favorites have included the All-American Chocolate Cake, French Toast Muffins, and the giant muffin packs. Fortunately for us, Costco's 2026 lineup has introduced new and exciting varieties that are quickly becoming fan favorites.

One of the biggest bakery changes at Costco in 2026 is the ability to order custom cakes through the app. This is big news if you regularly buy cakes at the warehouse outlet and value the convenience of online ordering. On top of that, there are plenty of new items to try, all backed by Costco's famously generous return policy. Not a bad deal, right?

From creamy pies to stuffed croissants and giant cookies, these new bakery items are winning over the hearts of Costco bakery fanatics. Even if shoppers still miss their favorite discontinued Costco bakery items, the 2026 releases will bring a little joy to a morning routine or lunch break. So, if you're ready to reward your tastebuds, these are Costco's 13 best new bakery items of 2026 (so far).