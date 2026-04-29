Costco's Latest Bakery Treat Is Perfect For Sweet And Salty Lovers

It's not entirely clear which locations have Sweet and Salty Cookies in stock, so it's worth checking your local store on your next visit. While shoppers just started spotting this brand-new cookie, you must remember how Costco's bakery operates. There are staples, such as the classic 12-count butter croissants, but there are also items that pop in for a few months, only to disappear after a short while. They may be discontinued altogether, or they may be brought back to life months later; this recently happened with Costco's newest beignet flavor, which fans of its original release were delighted to spot again. However, there's no real way to know if the Sweet and Salty Cookie is popping in for a couple of weeks or if it's here for good.

If you need an extra push to get down to Costco for these sweet and salty delights, take some inspiration from fellow shoppers. In an Instagram comment, one shopper wrote, "My warehouse had them!!! Grabbed them SO fast!" Another wrote, "These are delicious," while a different shopper, who hadn't tried them yet, said, "Adding these to the top of the grocery list." Take that excitement as a sign to run to your local Costco while you still can to give these ultra-comforting cookies a try.