Costco's Latest Bakery Treat Is Perfect For Sweet And Salty Lovers
Sweet and salty lovers, never fear: You no longer need to choose between the two flavors on your next visit to the Costco bakery. If you're the type of person who loves M&Ms in your popcorn or chocolate-covered potato chips, you'll be delighted to hear that Costco's latest treat, the Sweet and Salty Cookie, has officially hit store shelves. This cookie is already a fan-favorite, and it's full of iconic ingredients that take the sweet and salty flavor profile to new heights.
The Sweet and Salty Cookie gets its name from the delicious combination of chocolate chips, crushed pretzel bits, salted caramel pieces, and brown butter dough. If you prefer a crunchier cookie, these aren't for you: They're soft and chewy, and a total representation of that comforting "bakery-style" cookie many of us know and love. Plus, if you get there at the right time, you might just score a container that's still warm and fresh out of the oven. These come in a pack of 24 and cost $10.99, making them a total bang for your buck — especially if you're looking for a quick, easy way to feed a crowd.
Grab a pack of these swalty cookies while you still can
It's not entirely clear which locations have Sweet and Salty Cookies in stock, so it's worth checking your local store on your next visit. While shoppers just started spotting this brand-new cookie, you must remember how Costco's bakery operates. There are staples, such as the classic 12-count butter croissants, but there are also items that pop in for a few months, only to disappear after a short while. They may be discontinued altogether, or they may be brought back to life months later; this recently happened with Costco's newest beignet flavor, which fans of its original release were delighted to spot again. However, there's no real way to know if the Sweet and Salty Cookie is popping in for a couple of weeks or if it's here for good.
If you need an extra push to get down to Costco for these sweet and salty delights, take some inspiration from fellow shoppers. In an Instagram comment, one shopper wrote, "My warehouse had them!!! Grabbed them SO fast!" Another wrote, "These are delicious," while a different shopper, who hadn't tried them yet, said, "Adding these to the top of the grocery list." Take that excitement as a sign to run to your local Costco while you still can to give these ultra-comforting cookies a try.