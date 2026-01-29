'Looks Like I'm Going Tomorrow' — Costco Shoppers Can't Wait To Try The Newest Beignet Flavor

It's always a good day when a new Costco bakery item makes its way onto store shelves, and fans of Costco's semi-recent, first-of-its-kind mini chocolate hazelnut-filled beignets are in luck. A mini caramel-filled beignet was quietly released this week, and shoppers are already obsessed and running to their local stores.

These sweet dough balls were a hit from the start. Costco's chocolate hazelnut beignets were originally test-released back in October, but only in select stores, primarily in Los Angeles and in the Bay Area. Nevertheless, those lucky shoppers took to social media to express their love of this dessert. "They are absolutely amazing," one Reddit user said. "Light and pillowy with basically Nutella inside." Since their initial release, they disappeared for a bit, but as of this week, it appears that the product has slowly shown up in more stores across the nation — and now, with a sweet caramel center.

You'll get 22 mini beignets for $9.99, which is a pretty delicious deal, and one you shouldn't pass up, according to customers. Apparently, they're dangerously good; one Instagram user said, "NO WAY!!!! These are my favorite. Looks like I'm going tomorrow!!!!" Another said, "You have to be there the day they are put out. Sell out in hours." If that doesn't convince you to run to Costco to try these, we don't know what will.