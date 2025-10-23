Costco Just Dropped A First-Of-Its-Kind Bakery Treat We Can't Wait To Try

Seasonal offerings from Costco are always cause for celebration, and the newest product that fans are excitedly trying to track down is surprisingly not a seasonal pumpkin bakery item, but a bakery item nonetheless. Costco has rolled out mini beignets filled with chocolate hazelnut, and the reviews are nothing less than glowing. One Reddit user called them "absolutely amazing," praising the $9.99 price tag for a package of 22.

The mini beignets (French donuts made famous in the U.S. by New Orleans' joints like Cafe Du Monde) have been enjoying great popularity in the UK, and they're finally making an appearance in the States as a seasonal item. Sightings currently seem to be in the Bay Area region of California, but Costco has plans to roll out the popular item in warehouses across the U.S. We made a call to a Costco location in Charlotte, North Carolina, and we were told to check back in a week. We were assured that the mini beignets would be available as soon as the ingredients were, though this may not be the case at every location.

As we anticipate the unveiling of beloved seasonal and holiday items, new products like mini beignets are a chance to try out something that may end up as a holiday must-have, like this popular sweet treat recently spotted at a California Costco. But what can we expect with this one-of-a-kind bakery item? Beignets are both a French breakfast and a dessert, but they can also be an indulgent snack.