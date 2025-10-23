Costco Just Dropped A First-Of-Its-Kind Bakery Treat We Can't Wait To Try
Seasonal offerings from Costco are always cause for celebration, and the newest product that fans are excitedly trying to track down is surprisingly not a seasonal pumpkin bakery item, but a bakery item nonetheless. Costco has rolled out mini beignets filled with chocolate hazelnut, and the reviews are nothing less than glowing. One Reddit user called them "absolutely amazing," praising the $9.99 price tag for a package of 22.
The mini beignets (French donuts made famous in the U.S. by New Orleans' joints like Cafe Du Monde) have been enjoying great popularity in the UK, and they're finally making an appearance in the States as a seasonal item. Sightings currently seem to be in the Bay Area region of California, but Costco has plans to roll out the popular item in warehouses across the U.S. We made a call to a Costco location in Charlotte, North Carolina, and we were told to check back in a week. We were assured that the mini beignets would be available as soon as the ingredients were, though this may not be the case at every location.
As we anticipate the unveiling of beloved seasonal and holiday items, new products like mini beignets are a chance to try out something that may end up as a holiday must-have, like this popular sweet treat recently spotted at a California Costco. But what can we expect with this one-of-a-kind bakery item? Beignets are both a French breakfast and a dessert, but they can also be an indulgent snack.
Why mini beignets deserve a place at any table, breakfast or otherwise
If you've been wondering if there's a real difference between a beignet and a donut, they are distinctively different desserts. Beignets are deep-fried pastries that are cousins to traditional donuts. They're also square (although Costco's version seems to be round, but we may have to forgive that), don't have a hole, and they usually contain yeast (unlike cake doughnuts), which allows them to puff up when deep-fried.
Beignets are often lighter and less dense than donuts, and they're finished off with a light sprinkling of powdered sugar, making them a great breakfast accompaniment to coffee. But beignets are often eaten as dessert as well as for breakfast. In New Orleans, beignets are eaten any time of day, any time of the year, along with a good chicory coffee.
Costco's chocolate hazelnut beignets are said to have a similar taste to Nutella and have been described as light and pillowy. They'd be a great addition to any holiday dessert table, and the flavors of hazelnut would pair well with all things autumnal and would be a welcome treat for a Thanksgiving or Christmas spread. As delicious as these beignets appear to be straight from the box, the traditional way to dive into a beignet is when it's hot. Reddit users who have already grabbed up the beignets offered a tip for optimizing the enjoyment: stick them in the air fryer for a boost of heat and crispness.