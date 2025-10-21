Costco Is Now Offering A Seasonal Pumpkin Bakery Item That Fans Love For Breakfast
Grab your membership cards, Costco fans — the bakery section now has pumpkin-spiced bagels. They're a part of the "mix and match" offering where you pick two six-packs of bagels for $7.99, and the packs can be different flavors. The pumpkin spice bagels are a limited-time seasonal offering that's reportedly lasting through October.
The wholesaler has slowly been rolling out its pumpkin-flavored bakery items, keeping its shoppers on their toes each passing week. Fans were super excited to spot the most-beloved pumpkin pie on the shelves in late August, followed by the autumnal return of Costco's pumpkin cheesecake (though it's a little different this year). The new pumpkin bagels were first announced last week, but several locations are still waiting for them. As some Costco fans are already showing their bagel finds on social media, others are left pinning. If your warehouse hasn't stocked them yet, they're probably coming very soon.
Costco's new pumpkin bagels make for an autumnal breakfast
Those who have already had the joy of biting into Costco's soft, pumpkin-spiced bagels hail them as the ultimate fall breakfast treat. The bagels naturally pair with seasonal pumpkin-spiced coffee, and apparently, they smell just as good. For a breakfast on the sweeter side, spread some delicious pumpkin butter onto the bagel. Alternatively, try cottage cheese smeared on top with apples and a drizzle of maple syrup. On the more savory side, you could top the bagels with any of Costco's Kirkland Signature cheeses, or prep them as an egg in the hole.
If you're new to Costco's bagels, be aware that the mix-and-match deal requires you to buy two packs, leaving you with 12 bagels. For a smaller household, that can be a lot of bagels at once, but thankfully, they freeze really well. Remember to slice them in half before freezing, so you can just pop them into a toaster for a quick defrost on a busy morning.