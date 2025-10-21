Costco Is Now Offering A Seasonal Pumpkin Bakery Item That Fans Love For Breakfast

Grab your membership cards, Costco fans — the bakery section now has pumpkin-spiced bagels. They're a part of the "mix and match" offering where you pick two six-packs of bagels for $7.99, and the packs can be different flavors. The pumpkin spice bagels are a limited-time seasonal offering that's reportedly lasting through October.

The wholesaler has slowly been rolling out its pumpkin-flavored bakery items, keeping its shoppers on their toes each passing week. Fans were super excited to spot the most-beloved pumpkin pie on the shelves in late August, followed by the autumnal return of Costco's pumpkin cheesecake (though it's a little different this year). The new pumpkin bagels were first announced last week, but several locations are still waiting for them. As some Costco fans are already showing their bagel finds on social media, others are left pinning. If your warehouse hasn't stocked them yet, they're probably coming very soon.