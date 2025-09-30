The Best Pumpkin Butters To Indulge In This Fall

The subject of today's feature is something I think should be enjoyed year-round. Understandably, pumpkin butter is most popular in fall, and there's something to be said for the seasonality of this treat; it makes it all the more special when you do finally see your favorite retailer put the spread on its shelves every year. If you're anything like me, though, you like to be bougie with your autumnal indulgences. While you can absolutely make your own pumpkin butter (and it's actually pretty easy to do so), why not save yourself some labor and buy a stellar pumpkin butter from a tried-and-true maker?

I took the opportunity to round up some of the best pumpkin butters on the market. I narrowed in on my picks by selecting from small businesses and largely choosing butters with minimal ingredients, before tasting each to determine whether it was worthy of a spot here (for more about my methodology, head to the end of this piece). If you notice a brand overlap between this and a recent roundup of apple butters I wrote about, that's no coincidence; shockingly enough, there's a fair bit of crossover between the two, and companies that excelled at one also generally carried a prime example of the other. Without further ado, grab one of the following jars before you make your first loaf of pumpkin bread — the two will be a match made in heaven.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.