10 Best Apple Butters To Indulge In This Fall

Every time autumn rolls around, I get the urge to indulge in every type of orchard fare, a compulsion I don't experience the rest of the year. Autumn is my favorite season (I know I'm not unique in this opinion), and I particularly love it because of the bounty it brings to my kitchen — apples, gourds, and soups galore. I'm a sucker for anything cozy, from drinks and meals to the condiments I keep in my fridge. Thus, to me, fall equals apple butter time.

This year, I made it my mission to track down some of the best apple butters available. What I ended up with was a selection of 10 incredible jars, each different enough to appeal to a variety of tastes and apple butter preferences. I tried each before picking them for this list, and I aimed to get a variety to feature here (for more about my ranking criteria, refer to the "Methodology" slide at the end of this article). From herbal butters to jammy, savory ones and ultra-spiced jars, here are some of the best apple butters to indulge in this fall season.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.