Apple Pecan Muffins With Cinnamon Crumble Recipe

When it comes to baking muffins, a good recipe will take you a long way. However, there are a few important tips you'll want to stick to, to make sure your muffins are always tip top. Firstly, to make great muffins, you should try to stick with a mixture of both butter and oil in your batter instead of choosing one or the other. Butter adds a lot of flavor as well as helping to keep the crumb tender, whilst oil adds a little density and plenty of moisture, to give you light yet moist muffins. Secondly, one of the biggest rules of muffin making is that you must not over-mix the muffin batter. Over-mixing will beat the air bubbles out of the batter, as well as activating the gluten in the flour, leaving you with a deflated and dense muffin instead of a fluffy, well-risen specimen.

Finally, you should never allow your muffins to cool in the muffin tin. The quest for muffin perfection doesn't finish once the muffins go in the oven, you must remain vigilant until the muffins have been removed from the tray. As the tin holds onto residual heat from the oven, the muffins can easily overcook if left, and, as they cool, any moisture will collect in the tin and give the muffins soggy bottoms. For the absolute best muffins, it is far better to remove them from the tin after 5 minutes or so and set them onto a wire rack to cool completely.