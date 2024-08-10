15 Absolute Best Spreads To Pair With Sourdough Bread
A slice of crusty sourdough with spread is one of life's great treasures. While somewhat similar, sourdough is different than white bread in that it requires a fermented starter made of flour and water, which gives it its tangy taste. Since it has a unique flavor, what do you eat the bread with? We have a few ideas about the absolute best spreads to pair with sourdough bread. To help us create the top contenders, we hunted for the expertise of some cooks and chefs.
Chef Peyton White is the executive chef at The Select in Charleston, South Carolina, which focuses on new American cuisine. Rena Awada is the owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals, a blog that concentrates on food and recipes. Clare Langan is a professionally trained chef and content strategist who has held culinary positions at Sur La Table, Cost Plus World Market, and Williams Sonoma.
Due to the amount of time it takes to make, from fermentation to stretch and folds to shaping and baking, sourdough bread is a labor of love. Making it from scratch means you'll have the freshest version, but a bakery or grocery store option will still hit the spot. "Unless you have a very fresh loaf of sourdough on hand, I recommend lightly toasting the sourdough to enhance its flavor and provide a welcome textural contrast to creamy spreads and toppers," says Langan. These bread and spread combinations are loaf-changing for all types of snacks and meals.
Fruit spreads
This might be one of the more typical spreads for sourdough, but it's popular for good reason. The light tartness from the bread tastes great with various fruit spreads, jams, and marmalades. Recipe creator Rena Awada enjoys strawberry jam. "I'm a big fan of the contrast between the tangy sourdough and the sweet, fruity jam. It's very easy to make your own strawberry jam, but if you're short on time, store-bought works just as well." Spread on some butter, then add your favorite jam for a perfect morning food.
There's no wrong fruit spread to slather over your toast. Orange marmalade or lemon curd has a tangier twist, while a classic grape jam or berry compote is more saccharine. "My sweet spread would be, realistically, whatever is going out of season at the moment due to them being the highest sugar content with some solid aromatics," says chef Peyton White. It doesn't have to be a fruit-only spread, either. "My favorite is a strawberry mint or a peach balsamic preserve." These blend flavors for more complexity, which you can pair with whipped feta for a delicious bite.
Pesto
Pesto is decadent, oily, and full of flavor with its fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, lemon, Parmesan, and other ingredients. It's nutty, herby, and cheesy, so it makes a tasty option by itself. But you can also add more flavor to store-bought pesto with red chili pepper flakes for heat, arugula for a bitter bite, or nutritional yeast to boost its cheesiness. Lightly toast the sourdough and smear your upgraded pesto onto it.
However, it doesn't have to be solely pesto on toast if you want to get fancy with the toppings. This is ideal when you prefer something more filling for lunch or dinner. Try it with mozzarella di bufala (buffalo mozzarella), fresh tomato, and pesto sauce on the toasted bread. Make a grilled pesto mozzarella sandwich with similar components and grilled bread. This colorful sandwich is delicious alone or with a side of soup or a green salad. Keep the grilled sandwich theme, but add more protein in the form of turkey or chicken.
Tomato spread
Tomatoes add an acidic flavor to anything you put them in, making them a scrumptious choice for sourdough. "And for those who prefer a spicy kick, I highly recommend trying a tangy and bold sun-dried tomato spread," says Rena Awada. "This can be easily made by blending together sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and some red pepper flakes in a food processor." But you can also find similar spreads at the store if you're not in the mood to craft it at home.
"Spread it on warm sourdough bread for a burst of tangy and slightly spicy flavor. You can also add some sliced mozzarella cheese on top and broil it in the oven so you can have, like, a mini pizza. It's perfect for a savory snack or appetizer," Awada says. Rather than a blended version, you can do something more like a burst tomato or bruschetta spread with bigger chunks of tomato held together with oil, garlic, basil, and oregano. Drizzle a bit of balsamic vinegar to bring a complex, aromatic ingredient, or add burrata for a cheesy element. Serve both the tomato spread and bread warmed for a comforting snack.
Nut butter
The empire of nut butter expanded over the years. It used to be a peanut butter world, then almond butter came to the forefront, and now there's pistachio, macadamia, walnut, hazelnut, and others. While your local grocery store might have some options, these are pretty easy to locate online and make a delicious spread for sourdough. Clare Langan recommends toasted, thick-cut sourdough topped with roasted almond butter, apricot jam, and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for a delicious anytime dish. "The combination of rich almond butter and sweet-tart apricot jam is reminiscent of an elevated PBJ or fancy French pastry," Langan says.
Nut butter on toast is delightful enough on its own, but you can turn it into a more filling breakfast with a few additions. Toast a slice of sourdough with your nut butter of choice, then add sliced banana, blueberries, cinnamon, chia seeds, and a little drizzle of maple syrup. Or try it with almond butter, raspberries, and mint, or make a nuts-and-seeds toast with your nut butter and toppings like peanuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds.
Ricotta
Give your sourdough toast a versatile topping that you can dress up. Ricotta has a mild taste that pairs well with savory and sweet ingredients, depending on your mood. You can easily purchase this from the grocery store or make homemade ricotta cheese. Spread the ricotta on your sourdough slice, then add cucumber ribbons and a pinch of dried red chili flakes. Ricotta toast with poppy seeds, orange, mint, and honey makes a bold, bright, and sweet option for breakfast.
The soft, spreadable cheese is a good source of protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and other nutrients, making it a good choice for a quick, nutritious meal. But you can bolster the protein with chicken or poached eggs. Since this cheese is mild and creamy, you can pair it with just about anything. Whisking it for a couple of minutes will change the texture into an airier, lighter consistency. For a savory toast, top the whipped ricotta with tomatoes and prosciutto, or make it sweet with drizzled honey and apricot jam. Construct it into a sandwich with steak and arugula or grilled vegetables.
Hummus
The great thing about hummus is its diversity. You don't have to stick with a standard flavor if you want something with more pizzazz. Boost the flavor of store-bought hummus by blending in black beans for increased protein or roasted sweet potatoes for an earthy kick. You could also turn the mashed chickpea spread into a sweet variety with peanut butter or cocoa powder and sugar. Hummus and sourdough make a tasty toast, or it can be a fantastic spread for a sandwich or open-faced sandwich.
Try a plant-based sandwich with sourdough, hummus, grilled zucchini, and tomatoes, but it also tastes great with sliced cucumbers and avocado. For a more meaty sandwich, opt for sliced turkey or ham. Rather than toast the bread, try grilling it to give it a char and smoky taste. If you prefer something quick, keep it simple by just topping the hummus toast with paprika, olive oil, or a few chickpeas as a garnish. Various toast toppings or sandwich inclusions can provide texture, like a crisp raw vegetable or moist meat, but you can also change the consistency of hummus with mix-ins.
Pâté
Meat-based spreads aren't as plentiful as the meat-free variety. The meat version is almost exclusively part of savory toast, which is ideal for a snappy lunch or dinner. Make a sophisticated sourdough toast or sandwich with pâté. What exactly is pâté, you ask? It's usually made of ground liver but could include tongue, kidney, or different animal parts. Not to mention, there are various animal pâtés options, like chicken, beef, duck, venison, fish, and others.
It has a rich taste and smooth consistency, making it a luxurious way to eat a meal. "The savory spread I don't think I'll ever get tired of on a crusty sourdough is a nice pâté spread with some fruity notes in it," says Peyton White. "I've done a foie and fig spread in the past that is exceptional." For a peppery and green bite, top the pâté with arugula. Minimalism is key here. You don't need to use many ingredients, lest you take away from the pâté.
Pimento cheese
A classic pimento cheese recipe often includes bacon, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, jarred pimentos, mayo, and a few seasonings. It's typically served as an appetizer that you can consume with crackers, chips, or raw veggies. But you can elevate it with some additional inclusions and how you display it. Smoked gouda pimento chicken salad toast bites might be the perfect dish to serve at your next party. It looks chic, but it's still a finger food that guests can easily pick up and consume.
This dish revitalizes how you think of pimento cheese by integrating chicken, something you wouldn't think to put in the mix. It gives it protein and makes the pimento slightly more filling. While this recipe uses a cookie or biscuit cutter to press out round pieces of bread, you don't have to serve the dish the same way you would for a party platter. You can use a full slice of toasted sourdough and pile on your pimento chicken salad for a wonderful lunch that only takes 30 minutes to make (or less, since you can scoop it on the slice rather than pipe it).
Avocado
Avocado toast is a household name for good reason. You've likely made it at home or ordered it at a restaurant at some point. It mixes the crunch of a toasted sourdough with the creamy richness of avocado. You can rapidly make this by mashing avocado, cracking on fresh pepper, sprinkling salt, and then eating it on the car ride to work. It's such a quick food, but delicious and satisfying.
Rena Awada agrees and says avocado with sea salt is one of her absolute favorite spreads to pair with sourdough bread. "The rich, buttery texture of the avocado complements the rustic crunch of the sourdough perfectly. I think this duo is delicious on its own, but sometimes, I also love to mash the avocado with some lemon juice and red pepper flakes for a little extra kick," she says. "You can also top it with some bacon or a fried egg to make it a heartier meal." Mash the avo until it's completely smooth, leave it a bit chunky, or opt to use it in a grilled corn and avocado guacamole.
Chocolate hazelnut spread
The luxurious, smooth, complex flavor of chocolate hazelnut spread made it an easy candidate for this list. The light tang of sourdough balances the sweetness of the spread. You get nuttiness and hints of cocoa for a satisfying snack for those who want to curb their sweet tooth. If you have fresh bread, the softness can be a treat. However, you might tear the bread, especially if the spread is a thicker consistency. Warm up the chocolate hazelnut spread in the microwave for a few seconds or until it's runny, then spread it onto fresh sourdough. The bread is more durable when toasted, so you don't have to warm the spread in this instance.
Integrate more ingredients by topping the toast with coconut flakes or shreds and cashews. You can also top it with fruit like sliced banana or passionfruit. If you're making your sourdough from scratch, you might want to add a chocolate hazelnut spread inclusion. The final product has beautiful swirls throughout it. You'll have an entire loaf of chocolate hazelnut sourdough versus just a slice or two, so only make this if you know you like the two flavors paired together.
Cream cheese
Bagels and cream cheese are an epic combination served all over the place, and you can apply the same method with sourdough. Plain cream cheese on bread is just as scrumptious as flavored toppings like roasted red peppers, chives and onion, blueberries, or brown sugar and cinnamon. There's a flavor for every mood. But if you have plain cream cheese on hand, you can get creative with how you jazz it up, whether adding a couple of toppings to your sourdough or physically mixing items into the cheese itself.
"On the savory side, pair toasted sourdough with whipped cream cheese, sliced tomato, capers, thinly sliced red onion, and a drizzle of olive oil for a classic bagel-meets-Caprese moment. Once assembled, cut into smaller pieces for an easy appetizer," says Clare Langan.
When you're in the mood for a sweet cream cheese, Rena Awada has an idea for you. "If you want to add a little something, I suggest spreading a layer of cream cheese on the sourdough first, then topping it with the strawberry jam for a delicious and indulgent treat," she says.
Butter
There's little better than good old-fashioned butter on a crusty piece of sourdough or, better yet, an incredibly fresh and soft untoasted piece. It's easily one of the absolute best spreads to pair with sourdough bread, but we also have some more complex ideas if you're up for it. "When it comes to savory spreads, you can't go wrong with a classic garlic and herb butter," says Rena Awada.
To make compound butter, mix softened butter with minced garlic, chopped herbs like parsley, rosemary, or thyme, and a pinch of salt. "Warm up the sourdough in the oven or on a grill, then spread the garlic-herb butter generously. The heat will melt the butter and infuse the bread with all those delicious flavors. You can also add some grated Parmesan cheese for an extra pop of flavor," Awada explains.
Want something a little sweeter? Make a batch of whipped honey butter for a killer sourdough spread. Place butter in an electric mixer until aerated and light, then add the butter. You could also add a sprinkle of cinnamon and salt to round it out, but the honey butter alone is a delight. "It gives you that nostalgic flavor of butter on bread growing up," says Peyton White.
Tapenade
At its core, tapenade is made with olives and has a burst of flavor that can bring depth to toast and sandwiches. Whether you make it from scratch or opt for a pre-made one from the store, you'll see variations based on the recipe or brand. You'll find versions with black or green olives (or both), so pick based on your preference. However, if you're making it from scratch, you might want to choose pitted olives to save time.
Olive tapenade frequently has olives, capers, and olive oil as the main ingredients but could also include garlic, roasted red pepper paste, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, parsley, or other add-ins. These become heartier and often chunkier with the additional integrations. Spread this olive paste onto your next sourdough for a briny, tart appetizer. Since it can be salty and umami-rich, you could mellow it out by making it into a sandwich. Add it to a grilled cheese, pair it with arugula, or add some turkey into the mix.
Smoked salmon spread
Smear your favorite salmon dip onto toast for a delicious light lunch or appetizer that feels elegant. You can make a salmon dip or spread in many ways. You can blitz the salmon to heighten its color and enjoy the texture of a smoother bite, or thoroughly mash it up with completely broken pieces. Another method is to blend both blitzed and chopped salmon for a perfectly textured dip to put on toast. Make classic salmon rillettes with salmon, shallot, crème fraîche, and other ingredients for a perfect sourdough topping.
To give it more oomph, add other mix-ins like capers, diced eggs, or dill. The rillettes offer a gourmet experience that can turn a quick meal into a nutritious one. Salmon contains selenium, phosphorus, vitamin B, and omega-3 fatty acids. If you use wild salmon, you'll get even higher nutrients. You can easily make this into a sandwich, too, like you would with tuna salad.
Cottage cheese
Add cottage cheese to your toast for a protein-packed boost. It also contains potassium, phosphorus, selenium, and vitamin A. For those who dislike the classic cottage cheese lumps, you might enjoy them more if you blend them with an immersion blender. This makes the cottage cheese smooth and transforms it into an unrecognizable version. "For a high-protein lunch or snack, top toasted sourdough with full-fat cottage cheese — I like Good Culture brand — sliced ripe avocado, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes," says Clare Langan. "The combination of the creamy cottage cheese and avocado is a balanced pairing with the toasted, tangy flavor of the sourdough."
This mixture has a buttery component from the avocado with a hint of acidity and spice. There are many combinations to come up with since cottage cheese makes a splendid base for sweet, salty, spicy, and tart foods. Assemble a brunch version with cottage cheese on sourdough toast with a fried egg, lemon zest, salt, pepper, sliced cucumber, and pea shoots. Or, make it sweet with cottage cheese, honey, and fruit like raspberries or sliced figs.