15 Absolute Best Spreads To Pair With Sourdough Bread

A slice of crusty sourdough with spread is one of life's great treasures. While somewhat similar, sourdough is different than white bread in that it requires a fermented starter made of flour and water, which gives it its tangy taste. Since it has a unique flavor, what do you eat the bread with? We have a few ideas about the absolute best spreads to pair with sourdough bread. To help us create the top contenders, we hunted for the expertise of some cooks and chefs.

Chef Peyton White is the executive chef at The Select in Charleston, South Carolina, which focuses on new American cuisine. Rena Awada is the owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals, a blog that concentrates on food and recipes. Clare Langan is a professionally trained chef and content strategist who has held culinary positions at Sur La Table, Cost Plus World Market, and Williams Sonoma.

Due to the amount of time it takes to make, from fermentation to stretch and folds to shaping and baking, sourdough bread is a labor of love. Making it from scratch means you'll have the freshest version, but a bakery or grocery store option will still hit the spot. "Unless you have a very fresh loaf of sourdough on hand, I recommend lightly toasting the sourdough to enhance its flavor and provide a welcome textural contrast to creamy spreads and toppers," says Langan. These bread and spread combinations are loaf-changing for all types of snacks and meals.