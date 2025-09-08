16 Best Apple Orchards To Visit On The East Coast This Fall
When the air starts to get a little cold and the cravings for homemade apple pie start to kick in, a trip to an apple orchard is definitely in order. The East Coast is known to have some of the best apple orchards in many states, and tends to have that perfect "fall" feeling once September hits. Most apple orchards these days don't only offer apple picking, either. Some offer markets that serve fresh baked goods, others have their own restaurants, and there are even orchards that have their very own hard apple cider distilleries.
We combed through many orchards throughout the East Coast states, and came up with 16 that we think are worth visiting. Every single one of these orchards offers pick-your-own apples, whether you want to bake an apple cobbler, try canning some apples to save for later, or just enjoy them fresh. The orchards we've picked also offer much more. With great online reviews and other enticing reasons to visit each location, this comprehensive list will give you just the fall-filled trip you've been wanting.
1. Fishkill Farms - Hopewell JCT, New York
Fishkill Farms is located just about two hours north of New York City. To pick your own apples there, you need to plan ahead and make a reservation. That can be done on the farm's website, and can be made for groups of one to five people, with an additional charge per extra person. The farm offers hayrides to those who make a pick-your-own reservation, free of charge.
Whether or not you're interested in picking apples, there's much more to do at Fishkill Farms. One of the main attractions is the Treasury Cider Bar. There, you can enjoy a large selection of ciders on tap that are made with the apples grown right on the farm. There are also many food options on site that are available throughout the weekend. Lastly, you should take a visit to the farm store for cider to bring home, and baked goods like apple cider donuts — or for the perfect ingredients to make apple cider donuts at home.
fishkillfarms.com
(845) 897-4377
9 Fishkill Farm Rd, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
2. Hollis Hills Farm - Fitchburg, MA
Up in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, which is about an hour west of Boston, you can visit Hollis Hills Farm, where it's quite popular to pick your own apples, but another great option is to pick your own flowers. You can buy a mason jar on site, and then fill it up with any flowers from the fields that you like. For the apple picking, no reservations are necessary, and you can enjoy it as long as the farm is open.
While you're spending your day apple picking, you can also listen to live music on most weekends throughout the fall. If you get hungry or thirsty, there's both a bar and a kitchen where you can relax and refuel. If you've never had an apple cider slushie, you can try one at Hollis Hills. There's even a full ice cream menu, where you can choose from a large variety of flavors from Maple Valley Creamery Ice Cream.
hollishillsfarm.com
(978) 696-3130
340 Marshall Rd, Fitchburg, MA 01420
3. Battleview Orchards - Freehold, NJ
If you want to visit the oldest pick-your-own farm in New Jersey, you should head to Battleview Orchards in Freehold. It's been open since 1908, and offers apples, strawberries, cherries, peaches, and much more. Before you head over to pick your own apples this fall, the orchard recommends that you should always call ahead to confirm the hours, as they can change due to weather and supply. Also, only cash is accepted at the picking locations.
After you're done picking your apples, the country store is a must. There, you can find multiple freshly baked goods that you can buy to bring home, like pies, cookies, and scones. There's also apple cider to purchase, which is pressed on site, as well as cider donuts that are made fresh each day. Along with the classic fall goods, there's also a good variety of produce that customers really enjoy.
battlevieworchards.com
(732) 462-0756
91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728
4. Linvilla Orchards - Media, PA
Over in Media, Pennsylvania, Linvilla Orchards is much more than just a great pick-your-own apple spot. This place is particularly geared towards the entire family, with an abundance of attractions to enjoy. Throughout most of the fall, there is daily pick-your-own apples, fishing, a large playground for children to run around on, and barnyard animals to see.
One big event that draws in guests is Pumpkinland, which is where you can take part in harvest hayrides, a straw bale maze and corn maze, apple blasters, train rides, pony rides, and face painting. Once you're done with the events on site, you can visit the farm market for goodies to bring home. Homemade candy apples, caramel apples, fudge, baked goods (including the famous Linvilla pies), and more can be found in the store. Make sure to check for reservations and tickets for these fall events before heading over.
linvilla.com
(610) 876-7116
137 W Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063
5. Beardsley's Cider Mill and Orchard - Shelton, CT
Beardsley's Cider Mill and Orchard has been open since 1849, and is located in Shelton, Connecticut. The orchards are filled with over 13,000 apple trees, and you can pick your own apples each weekend throughout September and October. You can check the orchard's Instagram or Facebook for updated picking times each weekend, and make sure you have cash ready to go.
The cider mill on site makes its cider from 100% juice, specifically from apples that are too small to sell by the bag or have blemishes, making use of every resource on the orchard. The cider can be bought right at the farm bakery, where you can get many other apple-themed goods as well. Among the most popular items to buy are the apple cider donuts, and many customers say that they are the best they've ever had. There's also a distillery on site, owned by the Beardsley family, called White Hills Distillery, where you can stop in for brandy, moonshine, whiskey, and more.
beardsleyscidermill.com
(203) 926-1098
278 Leavenworth Rd, Shelton, CT 06484
6. Tougas Farm - Northborough, MA
Over in Northborough, Massachusetts, which is less than an hour from Boston, there's an orchard called Tougas Farm. It's geared towards families, hosting many activities and events. Each day, the website is updated with a pick-your-own fruit activity, with a list of available apple types, and times at which customers can come.
After you're finished picking your fruit, there's a beer and cider garden serving local brews. You can also grab some burgers, hot dogs, and other grill classics from the Grill Shack. Among the most enticing offerings at Tougas are the ice cream and sundaes, where special flavors are served with fruit from the farm. You can even get specialties like an apple cider slushie float, warm apple crisp with ice cream on top, or an apple breakfast sundae. For events in the fall, there are wagon rides, barnyard animals, a pumpkin patch, and a festival feast.
tougasfamilyfarm.com
(508) 393-6406
234 Ball St, Northborough, MA 01532
7. Masker Orchards - Warwick NY
One unique place to check out is Masker Orchards in Warwick, New York. This orchard is one of the few that actually allows you to take your car and drive through the apple orchards yourself. If you see a tree that looks promising, you can easily get out of your car, pick what you like, and then keep on moving. You don't need to make a reservation before visiting, and you just need to pay a flat fee for one bag per car.
There are over 200 acres of fresh fruit at Masker Orchards, so having the luxury of taking a car through is quite useful. The orchard also has a country store at the front of the orchards, where you can stop in for freshly baked apple pie and cider donuts. There's also a bar that recently opened in 2025, where you can enjoy a hard apple cider.
maskers.com
(845) 986-1058
45 Ball Rd, Warwick, NY 10990
8. Milburn Orchards - Elkton, Maryland
Just an hour drive from both Philadelphia and Baltimore, Milburn Orchards in Elkton, Maryland, provides much more than picking your own apples — but if you're planning to do so, make sure to reserve a spot, as it'll save you money, guarantee entry, and includes a scenic tractor ride through the orchard. From September 12th until the beginning of November, you can enjoy the fall festival at Milburn Orchards, which includes activities like hayrides, corn mazes, puzzle boards, and pony rides. It's a place that many people bring their children to, where parents have said they were thrilled with the entire experience.
There's an area at the orchard called The Deck, where you can enjoy various types of food and drink. Pizzas, loaded pretzels, seasonally flavored slushies, and apple cider ice cream donuts can fill your stomach after a long day of apple picking. The farm market carries Milburn's own produce along with other local goods, and that's where you can pick up a fresh jug of apple cider to take away — you could even use it to try making some mulled cider at home.
milburnorchards.com
(410) 398-1349
1495 Appleton Rd, Elkton, MD 21921
9. Shelburne Orchards - Shelburne, VT
Located on the shores of Lake Champlain in Shelburne, Vermont, Shelburne Orchards is a great stop for a more elevated apple-picking experience. Each weekend, starting September 13th, there will be live music at the orchard to accompany your apple picking. You can also go for a ride in a tractor or stop at a taco truck on-site for some food.
One of the main reasons to visit Shelburne Orchards, however, is the distillery. The orchard sells Dead Bird Brandy, its own brand. It's made from the apples it grows, producing an apple brandy a little like calvados. You can visit the tasting room, where you can sample some of this brandy for yourself, for less than $3. If you like it, you can purchase a bottle to take home. Don't forget to stop at the market for fresh cider donuts and cider before you leave.
shelburneorchards.com
(802) 985-2753
216 Orchard Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482
10. Carter Mountain Orchard - Charlottesville, VA
If you're looking for an orchard with views that'll let you take in all of the beautiful fall foliage, Carter Mountain Orchard is the place to visit. It's located in Charlottesville, Virginia, which is located in a mountainous region in the northern part of the state. For the peak of the fall season, you may need tickets, so be sure to check the orchard's website before planning your visit.
At the country store and bakery, you can enjoy some tasty treats like fresh cider donuts, ice cream, and apple pies. You can even get a warm apple cider donut with soft serve ice cream on top, right at the market window. The orchard also sells its own wine, which you can try with a tasting flight, drink by the glass, or purchase by the bottle. You can also enjoy a cider mimosa, a wine slushy, or, on a colder day, some soothing mulled wine.
cartermountainorchard.com
(434) 977-1833
1435 Carters Mountain Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22902
11. Applecrest Farm - Hampton Falls, NH
For what some people consider to be the best apple cider donuts in all of New England, head to Applecrest Farm in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. When heading over for the pick-your-own apples, you can call the farm's hotline or check the website to get the most up-to-date information on availability. Once you're finished picking, the farm market is where you can pick up those famous apple cider donuts. Among the other things on offer are hand-pressed apple cider, homemade pies, and cookies.
Each weekend at Applecrest Farm, there are various festivals to attend, each one with live music, free tractor rides, a corn maze, barnyard animals, and other lawn games. For food, you can enjoy some hearty food like warm New England clam chowder, grilled sausages and burgers, or traditional corn roast. There's also a creamery on site, where you can get a sundae, pie à la mode, or even a smoothie made from fresh fruit.
applecrest.com
(603) 926-3721
133 Exeter Rd, Hampton Falls, NH 03844
12. Mercier Orchards - Blue Ridge, GA
Going further south, to Blue Ridge, Georgia, you can head to one of the largest orchards in the area, called Mercier Orchards. This farm grows over 40 varieties of apples, and each day, you can check the website to see which varieties are available to be picked. Beyond picking your own apples, you can also partake in fishing, which is open to the public for your own catch-and-release enjoyment.
When it comes to apple-themed treats, Mercier Orchards really excels. At the market, you can buy things like apple salsa, apple butter, farm-fresh cider, and cider donuts. For a special treat while you're browsing, you can order a cider slushie or sparkling cider float. The orchard also makes its own hard cider and wine, which you can buy in the market. There's strawberry and blackberry wine, and if you want to stick with an apple theme, there's Fall Harvest wine made with apples from the orchard and enriched with the scents of cinnamon.
mercier-orchards.com
(706) 632-3411
8660 Blue Ridge Dr, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
13. Sweet Berry Farm - Middletown, RI
Steps away from Newport, Rhode Island (where you can find America's oldest operating restaurant), there's Sweet Berry Farm. There's a lot to do when visiting the farm — so much so that you can make a whole day out of it. For pick-your-own apples, be sure to check the website or call to see what's available on the day.
You can head over early and enjoy breakfast at the Farm Cafe, or pop in for lunch, and sit in the indoor or outdoor seating that's available. You can also get a coffee to take with you around the grounds, with seasonal flavors like an iced caramel apple latte. Many people love Sweet Berry Farm for its market, and there's a garden center where you can get accessories like hats, blankets, and bags, as well as plants and flowers. Once you're in the main market, you can get pies, fresh produce, and products sourced from local businesses.
sweetberryfarmri.com
(401) 847-3912
915 Mitchell's Ln, Middletown, RI 02842
14. McDougal Orchards - Springvale, ME
If you're craving a classic New England fall, McDougal Orchards in Springvale, Maine, is a great place to visit. This is a family-owned orchard that's been passed down through 8 generations, and spans almost 350 acres. You can visit to pick your own apples throughout the week and the weekends, and the website stays updated with which type of apples are available each day.
There are other activities to enjoy at McDougal Orchards, like free wagon rides that run every weekend, taking guests all around the grounds. There's also a maze, which was built for kids to enjoy. If you're hungry, Captain Jack's Donut Shack is open every weekend, and there you can get piping hot buckets of mini cider donuts, coffee, cider, and even cider slushies. The farm also hosts special events like family yoga, petting zoos, and more throughout the season.
mcdougalorchards.com
(207) 324-5054
201 Hanson Ridge Rd, Springvale, ME 04083
15. Champlain Orchards - Shoreham, VT
Vermont is a popular place to visit for people who want to experience a quintessential fall experience on the East Coast, and Champlain Orchards in Shoreham is a great spot to start your journey. If you're looking to gather some apples, the pick-your-own is open every day — just check the orchard's website to confirm the times and availability.
Next, you should pay a visit to the cider garden, where you can taste the orchard's own hard ciders, snack on an apple turnover, and enjoy a wide variety of other drinks and snacks. There are lawn games, a fire pit with kits to roast marshmallows, and lots of picnic tables to relax at. Over many fall weekends, there are various bands and artists that perform during the day, free of charge.
champlainorchards.com
(802) 897-2777
3597 VT-74, Shoreham, VT 05770
16. Sky Top Orchard - Flat Rock, NC
Away from the shore and deeper into the mountains of North Carolina, in Flat Rock, there's an orchard called Sky Top Orchard. There are sweeping views of mountains in the distance and endless rows of apple trees to explore. To pick your own apples, you don't need to make a reservation, so you can simply show up on the day. Customers have been pleased with how Sky Top improves its fall orchard experience each year, improving its accessibility and offering new food and drink for guests.
Customers can enjoy treats like pizza, cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, and sparkling apple cider. There are also many attractions at the orchard, which are perfect for the entire family. You can partake in blasting apples across the lake at various targets, send your children to play on the playground, or let them take a trip on a train that gets pulled by a tractor. There's also a bamboo forest to explore, as well as an animal barn filled with bunnies, chickens, goats, and sheep.
www.skytoporchard.com
(828) 692-7930
1193 Pinnacle Mountain Rd, Zirconia, NC 28731
Methodology
When choosing apple orchards to feature in this article, we researched many places up and down the East Coast. First and foremost, we wanted to include orchards that went above and beyond just apple picking. Each orchard offers something unique, like special attractions, well-loved treats, or exciting events. We made sure to include many of the states on the East Coast that are popular destinations to visit in the fall. While some of these orchards are not on the actual coast, the states that they reside in are a part of the East Coast. We also made sure to only include orchards that had positive reviews online. Overall, this is a well-rounded list of apple orchards that offer high-quality apples as well as extra perks to enjoy during your visit.