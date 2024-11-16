The Essential Ingredients You Need For Making Mulled Apple Cider

The important thing to remember with warm spices like cloves and star anise is that they are pungent. One too many can quickly overwhelm a drink, so while you absolutely need them in your recipe, you need to have a light hand. If you start with a base of one quart of cider, a single star anise pod, or even a half of one, is enough to impart the subtly sharp earthy flavor you're after. You don't want people to feel like they are eating an entire bag of black licorice. The same goes for cloves, where five or six will be plenty to get that warm depth. You can be a little heavier on the citrus, but three or four strips of lemon peel and one small sliced orange should be more than enough.

Advertisement

Crow has given us the essentials, but you can still customize mulled apple cider with additions that add to the complexity of the warm flavors. Two great options depending on your taste are allspice berries, which will double down on the warm spice notes, or ginger, which strikes a happy balance between the spice and extra bite of the citrus. And of course you have plenty of options for the spirit you use in you mulled cider, too. Everything from classic bourbons and whiskies to rum, brandy, tequila, and even Aperol can be used. Even when you stick to a classic flavor profile, you needn't lose the space for creativity and surprises.