15 Delicious Fall Ice Cream Flavors That Aren't Pumpkin Spice

Don't get me wrong, I love a good pumpkin spice latte. There's nothing better than cold hands clutched around a warm ceramic mug, amber leaves dancing in the crisp autumn breeze, cozy flannel buttoned up to your chin, and the "Gilmore Girls" theme song playing on repeat in your head. However, we can all agree that pumpkin spice is unavoidable the second Target decides to put out Halloween costumes, and it can get redundant, especially when it comes to desserts.

As a recipe designer and chef, I'm always looking for unique flavors and pairings. Whether you're creating a seasonal menu at a five-star restaurant or planning a weeknight dinner for the family, it's nice to add a little adventure and whimsy to your standard go-tos. Without reaching too far outside of anyone's comfort zone, it is lovely to enjoy all the comforting flavors that this cozy and colorful season has to offer.

Although ice cream cones are typically reserved for the warmer months, that doesn't mean you should forego a scoop on top of your warm apple pie or nestled on a toasty almond and cranberry crisp. Instead of reaching for vanilla or pumpkin spice, let's explore some alternative ice cream flavors. Make your own no-churn ice cream at home, or search for these festive flavors in stores near you.