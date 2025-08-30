Salt & Straw's Apple Series Brings The Orchard To Your Kitchen

Well, folks, it's that time of year again — autumn is just around the corner, and brands are rushing to release their fall-themed menus to the masses. Starbucks recently dropped its fall lineup, all of which I thought was stellar. In my excitement over the releases, I didn't even notice that the coffee giant had omitted apple everything from its offerings (likely in favor of promoting its new Pecan Cortado). This year, other brands will have to step in to fill the void; fortunately for ice cream fans with access to a Salt & Straw, satisfying that apple craving won't be hard with its fall 2025 flavor releases.

The ubiquitous orchard fruit is taking center stage for the month of September. As an ardent fan of anything apple-flavored, I couldn't have been more excited to try the whopping five new releases: Apple Cider Donut, Apple and Cheddar Cinnamon Rolls, Vanilla Apple Custard Tart, Caramel Apple Sherbet, and Hoppy Apple Cider Sorbet. Those who live near scoop shops will have access to the flavors in-store through October 2; otherwise, you can order pints from Salt & Straw through the same date. I headed to my scoop shop in Portland, OR, bright and early on release day (August 29) to try the lineup — here's what I thought.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.