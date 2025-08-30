Salt & Straw's Apple Series Brings The Orchard To Your Kitchen
Well, folks, it's that time of year again — autumn is just around the corner, and brands are rushing to release their fall-themed menus to the masses. Starbucks recently dropped its fall lineup, all of which I thought was stellar. In my excitement over the releases, I didn't even notice that the coffee giant had omitted apple everything from its offerings (likely in favor of promoting its new Pecan Cortado). This year, other brands will have to step in to fill the void; fortunately for ice cream fans with access to a Salt & Straw, satisfying that apple craving won't be hard with its fall 2025 flavor releases.
The ubiquitous orchard fruit is taking center stage for the month of September. As an ardent fan of anything apple-flavored, I couldn't have been more excited to try the whopping five new releases: Apple Cider Donut, Apple and Cheddar Cinnamon Rolls, Vanilla Apple Custard Tart, Caramel Apple Sherbet, and Hoppy Apple Cider Sorbet. Those who live near scoop shops will have access to the flavors in-store through October 2; otherwise, you can order pints from Salt & Straw through the same date. I headed to my scoop shop in Portland, OR, bright and early on release day (August 29) to try the lineup — here's what I thought.
Taste test: Apple Cider Donut
Who doesn't love an apple cider donut? Those who claim not to probably just haven't had one hot and fresh from a fall festival; they're the epitome of the season, a sweet treat that makes enduring the final dog days of summer more than worthwhile. It only makes sense for Salt & Straw to churn this staple fall bake into ice cream. The result is what the company claims to be a tantalizing combination of cinnamon-spiced vanilla caramel, royal icing ice cream, sugar and spice chunks, and streusel-topped donuts. As always, the company seems to have gone above and beyond with this interpretation — could anyone call that a bad thing?
In terms of its cider flavor, I was blown away by how potent it was. It almost had a hoppy appeal with that sharp, tangy bite any cider fans will be well accustomed to. I was almost more impressed, however, by the apple cider donut pieces. They give a dense and chewy mouthfeel to the bite when you come across them, which is just a welcome accent to the cinnamon-y caramel and sugar and spice chunks. Donut fans will love this iteration of the fall classic.
Taste test: Apple and Cheddar Cinnamon Rolls
Personally, I think anything apple with cheddar cheese makes for a delightful, snacky flavor combo. The two are a classic duo that Salt & Straw is capitalizing on this year in one of its ice cream flavors, while also introducing an exciting twist (because, fortunately, the chain can't do anything simplistically). Apple and Cheddar Cinnamon Rolls adds a beloved fall spice to the apple/cheddar pairing, creating a cup full of cinnamon, spiced apple pie filling, and cinnamon roll pieces, all embedded in a Beecher's Flagship Cheese ice cream base. I know — yum.
While I expected a bit more from this ice cream, it was still tantalizing and begged me to take bite after bite. Cinnamon rolls provided the dominant tasting notes, and the pieces of cinnamon roll throughout were as you'd expect — soft, chewy, and spongy, an homage to the comforting year-round favorite. I only got intermittent cheese notes, and I had hoped for more. Similarly, the apple didn't brag about itself, but rather sat underneath the other flavors as a grounding agent. I'd have loved to taste more apple and cheese, but that said, this is still an incredibly warm, welcoming ice cream.
Taste test: Vanilla Apple Custard Tart
I don't know about you, but I adore frozen custard, which sets itself apart from ice cream by utilizing the creamy quality of egg yolks to create a thick, buttery mouthfeel and a superior richness in flavor. Salt & Straw's fall custard-themed offering is no different, and it boasts a main ingredient about as luxurious as they come: Tarte Normande. The tart is a delicate, sumptuous concoction of smooth custard, Granny Smith apples, and a cinnamon shortbread crust. It gets baked before being folded into vanilla custard ice cream, which is also — of course — spiked with apple cider. Because, why not?
This flavor doesn't have quite as many mix-ins as some of the others, but it's definitely vying for my top spot. It tastes as luxurious as it sounds (though I won't deny my potential bias as an avid custard fan). The base has a creamy, velvety mouthfeel that any fellow custard aficionados will find instantly recognizable, and I adore the pie crust pieces scattered throughout. They're soft, small, and have that undeniable pie crust flavor with some cinnamon sprinkled in. It's a simpler ice cream, but don't take that to mean it's any less decadent.
Taste test: Caramel Apple Sherbet
To all the vegans out there, don't confuse sherbet with sorbet — sherbet does contain dairy, so this option is not vegan-friendly (though the next one is!). For its fourth apple flavor, Salt & Straw brought together a classic fall combination that makes an appearance at every Halloween party: caramel apple. The Caramel Apple Sherbet may not have as many components as others on this list, but don't take that to mean it's simple. Each of its elements is executed flawlessly, from the apple sherbet base (made with apple puree) to the dark vanilla caramel ribboned throughout.
I was surprised to find that the base of this sherbet had a very fun, potent tang to it. It activated the salivary glands in a way that just made the rest of the bite taste better. Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons is my favorite of Salt & Straw's classic flavors, and the caramel was instantly recognizable here, which automatically endeared me to it. It doesn't have quite as thick a mouthfeel as the standard ice creams on this list, but I still didn't think it was lacking in any way; rather, the tangy apple base and rich caramel may have proved overwhelming if the mouthfeel was too thick. I really, really enjoyed this selection.
Taste test: Hoppy Apple Cider Sorbet
And, finally, the option for all vegan and gluten-free consumers who still crave a hint of fall excitement: Hoppy Apple Cider Sorbet. The sorbet does have traces of alcohol, though, so be aware of that before consuming. The sorbet's simple appearance cleverly hides the punch of flavor it packs. It utilizes premium ingredients — namely, Finnriver's hard cider (made of Washington dessert apples and Cascade hops), along with more hops for an undeniably almost puckering sorbet.
I'll admit to usually eschewing sorbets in favor of their dairy-filled counterparts, but this sorbet may have me changing my tune in the future. For starters, while it was wildly hoppy, it didn't make me pucker as much as I expected it to — in fact, it was actually very sweet. Hops do linger in the throat at the end, and because that's an unusual experience for sorbet (or ice cream in general), it gives this a playful quality that I wholly welcomed. In terms of its texture, it fortunately refrains from being the least bit icy and has a pleasant creamy mouthfeel that can be hard to achieve in this dairy-free creation. If this were my only fall flavor option, I wouldn't at all feel like I was missing out.
Final thoughts
As expected, Salt & Straw's Apple Series left no stone (or core, or apple peel) untouched. The brand covered pretty much every main fall-related apple food concoction in its lineup, and I'm hardly surprised — I got to work in its production facility back in 2020, so I got an insider's perspective on the chain's constant creativity and innovation. And honestly, pumpkin seems to commandeer fall flavors, so it's refreshing to see an apple-only menu in the marketplace.
I was unimpressed with the company's Farmer's Market series, so it was nice to sample five flavors that I'm fully obsessed with. The series is well worth ordering the pints if you have some extra money burning holes in your pocket, and if you're close enough to a scoop shop, go in and sample them for yourself. No matter your preferences, you're likely to find at least one you'll love.