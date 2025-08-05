Review: Only 2 Of Salt & Straw's New Farmers Market Series Ice Creams Are Crave-Worthy

Well, Salt & Straw is back at it again — this time with the five-flavor Farmers Market Series that capitalizes on the bright flavors of summer produce, giving them a sweet, dessert-ified twist. The ever-inventive chain has quite a surprising lineup for its customers, and I have to say, I wasn't surprised at reading some of their names (which I'll get to in a minute). After all, Salt & Straw is somewhat known for its kooky concoctions. Its Thanksgiving series is known to feature savory flavors like turkey stuffing, while its annual Halloween selections frequently include actual bugs.

I got my hands on pints of each of the flavors to try soon after their initial release in August of 2025, and I have to say, these may be some of the chain's riskiest formulas to date (yes, including the bug ice cream). Should you have the privilege of living near a location, I'd suggest sampling all of them in-store before buying any in pint form. Each is intriguing, and I do think each will find favor with a certain audience; however, I expect opinions to be strong and to vary widely among consumers. Have I piqued your curiosity? Then, without further ado, here are all the dirty deets (and my personal opinions) on Salt & Straw's Farmers Market flavors.

