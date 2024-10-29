Salt & Straw's Thanksgiving Series Returns With 2 New Luxurious Flavors

There's no such thing as too much of a tasty treat, or at least that seems to be the secret behind Salt & Straw's success. From November 21 to November 24, the creamery company will be offering a buy-three-get-one-free special. During that window, you can become the hero of your Thanksgiving dessert table by purchasing three pints (and getting one for free) via local delivery on the Salt & Straw website. Keep in mind, if you'd rather go the classic flavor route, this special applies to those options too.

There are more than 40 Salt & Straw locations throughout the country where you can taste test and pick up a pint of these popular flavors. But if you don't live within driving distance of one, there's no need to melt into pieces quite yet, as the company offers nationwide shipping. While the Thanksgiving specials are not available on the website yet, there is a "Monthly Menu Series" tab where they will most likely be featured as soon as they launch on November 1.