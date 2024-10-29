Salt & Straw's Thanksgiving Series Returns With 2 New Luxurious Flavors
Ice cream lovers have even more reason to give thanks this season of gratitude. Salt & Straw, the Portland-born creamery, is back with its highly popular Thanksgiving Series featuring fan-favorite flavors like Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, Mom's Mango Pie (inspired by Hrishikesh Hirway, for all you "Song Exploder" fans out there), and — of course — Turkey Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce. Because it truly wouldn't be a Thanksgiving, or a Thanksgiving Series, without turkey and a side of cranberry.
In a press release shared with Tasting Table, the team behind Salt & Straw revealed two new flavors that are joining the delicious line-up. The first, Sweet Potato Casserole, features a sweet potato, coconut-oat milk base, with some candied pecans and oatmeal streusel to give your scoops that tasty texture Salt & Straw is known for. The second new flavor, Pumpkin Pie Tiramisu, is such a genius dessert combination that it has us wondering why it's not already a staple of holiday spreads. All of these 2024 festive flavors are hitting stores Friday, November 1.
The scoop on seasonal Salt & Straw flavors
There's no such thing as too much of a tasty treat, or at least that seems to be the secret behind Salt & Straw's success. From November 21 to November 24, the creamery company will be offering a buy-three-get-one-free special. During that window, you can become the hero of your Thanksgiving dessert table by purchasing three pints (and getting one for free) via local delivery on the Salt & Straw website. Keep in mind, if you'd rather go the classic flavor route, this special applies to those options too.
There are more than 40 Salt & Straw locations throughout the country where you can taste test and pick up a pint of these popular flavors. But if you don't live within driving distance of one, there's no need to melt into pieces quite yet, as the company offers nationwide shipping. While the Thanksgiving specials are not available on the website yet, there is a "Monthly Menu Series" tab where they will most likely be featured as soon as they launch on November 1.