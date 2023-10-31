Salt & Straw's 2023 Thanksgiving Ice Cream Lineup Includes 2 New Sweet And Savory Flavors

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but if you can't wait a few more weeks to enjoy the flavors of the holiday, the United States ice cream shop Salt & Straw is launching its festive ice cream flavors on Friday, November 3, 2023. The Thanksgiving series originally launched in 2013, just two years after the creamery was founded in 2011. This year, five fall-worthy ice creams — including two brand new Thanksgiving-inspired flavors — will be offered at its shops nationwide for the entire month of November. They'll also be available online for delivery.

Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw, turned combinations inspired by what the company calls the "multitude of courses enjoyed on Thanksgiving tables across the country" into these ice cream flavors, according to a press release issued by Salt & Straw. The two new flavors, Cheesy Potato Casserole and Turkey Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce, join returning favorites Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, Mom's Mango Pie, and the vegan Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie. We think all of these unique Salt & Straw ice cream flavors are a delicious way to blend the savory and sweet flavors of Turkey Day.