Salt & Straw's 2023 Thanksgiving Ice Cream Lineup Includes 2 New Sweet And Savory Flavors
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but if you can't wait a few more weeks to enjoy the flavors of the holiday, the United States ice cream shop Salt & Straw is launching its festive ice cream flavors on Friday, November 3, 2023. The Thanksgiving series originally launched in 2013, just two years after the creamery was founded in 2011. This year, five fall-worthy ice creams — including two brand new Thanksgiving-inspired flavors — will be offered at its shops nationwide for the entire month of November. They'll also be available online for delivery.
Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw, turned combinations inspired by what the company calls the "multitude of courses enjoyed on Thanksgiving tables across the country" into these ice cream flavors, according to a press release issued by Salt & Straw. The two new flavors, Cheesy Potato Casserole and Turkey Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce, join returning favorites Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, Mom's Mango Pie, and the vegan Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie. We think all of these unique Salt & Straw ice cream flavors are a delicious way to blend the savory and sweet flavors of Turkey Day.
A taste of Thanksgiving at Salt & Straw
If you haven't tried Salt & Straw's Thanksgiving-inspired ice creams, let's break down the innovative flavors. The first new flavor, Cheesy Potato Casserole, is a salted vanilla base mixed with potato cheesecake and a cornflake crumble. Turkey Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce, the other new flavor, balances the savory and sweet flavors of Thanksgiving, combining turkey stuffing made from brioche bread budding with flavors like black pepper and rosemary, plus brown sugar, cinnamon, and cranberry sauce.
Meanwhile, Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream features sweet salted butter ice cream infused with King's Hawaiian rolls, Mom's Mango Pie is a tangy and fruity creation inspired by a family recipe from musician Hrishikesh Hirway, and the dairy-free Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie is made of maple syrup, pumpkin pie filling, gingersnap crust, and coconut cream.
To try these flavors, Salt & Straw has 20-plus scoop shops across the country including locations in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Miami, and Las Vegas, as well as in Downtown Disney and Disney Springs. It has flavors that are available nationwide and some that are unique to each store's region. If you don't have a shop nearby, you can also order five pints of different flavors for $75, and you can add a sixth flavor for an additional $10. Salt & Straw also offers curated packs if you (understandably) can't pick a flavor on your own.