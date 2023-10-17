Heat Up Your Ice Cream With A Dusting Of Chile Powder And Cinnamon

Favorite ice cream toppings can range from simple classics (like chocolate fudge) to newer, less-expected options (like wasabi peas or pickles). While our go-tos aren't quite as out there as pickles, we still have a few you may not have tried yet. Trust us: Chile powder and cinnamon are sophisticated ice cream seasonings that are guaranteed to amp up your next dessert.

Sweet and spicy flavor combinations are found all over the world. The secret lies in the science of how you taste. Your tongue detects the sensation of spiciness thanks to the compound capsaicin, which is found in varying levels in almost all peppers — and to a far lesser degree, in cinnamon. Several types of culinary ingredients counteract the heat-inducing effects of capsaicin, one of which is sugar. In short, spicy flavors add an exciting kick to sweet ones, while sweet flavors bring down the intensity of spicy ones, creating perfect harmony on your palate.