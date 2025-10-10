Costco's Pumpkin Cheesecake Is A Little Different This Year. Here's What Fans Are Saying

Of the many popular Kirkland Signature products, the new fall lineup of fall-inspired products is one of the most anticipated of the year. And Costco's pumpkin cheesecake was spotted as far back as August. However, it's looking a little different this year, and fans have mixed opinions.

A Reddit post and video from 2023 displays the beloved original version of the pumpkin cheesecake, which the author describes as the perfect combination of pumpkin pie and cheesecake. It's topped with a thin yogurt or sour cream and cinnamon spread to bring a nice tangy complement to the spice and earthiness of the pumpkin spice cheesecake. This year, instead of a thin layer of yogurt spread over top, the new version piles the cheesecake base high with an inch-thick layer of whipped cream, with piping around the edges and toasted graham cracker crumbles as a final garnish.

One Redditor thinks the new version is "better than ever" with a top layer that's more airy and less tart." A YouTube review described the new pumpkin cheesecake as "lighter than traditional cheesecake and not as pumpkin heavy as pie... I would literally skip dinner and just eat this." A TikTok review praised the balance of subtle pumpkin flavor followed by that tangy, sweet cheesecake. There were, however, just as many naysayers who wanted the old version back. Redditors thought it was too light and fluffy, lacking the rich pumpkin flavor and dense cheesecake texture of the original.