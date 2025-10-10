Costco's Pumpkin Cheesecake Is A Little Different This Year. Here's What Fans Are Saying
Of the many popular Kirkland Signature products, the new fall lineup of fall-inspired products is one of the most anticipated of the year. And Costco's pumpkin cheesecake was spotted as far back as August. However, it's looking a little different this year, and fans have mixed opinions.
A Reddit post and video from 2023 displays the beloved original version of the pumpkin cheesecake, which the author describes as the perfect combination of pumpkin pie and cheesecake. It's topped with a thin yogurt or sour cream and cinnamon spread to bring a nice tangy complement to the spice and earthiness of the pumpkin spice cheesecake. This year, instead of a thin layer of yogurt spread over top, the new version piles the cheesecake base high with an inch-thick layer of whipped cream, with piping around the edges and toasted graham cracker crumbles as a final garnish.
One Redditor thinks the new version is "better than ever" with a top layer that's more airy and less tart." A YouTube review described the new pumpkin cheesecake as "lighter than traditional cheesecake and not as pumpkin heavy as pie... I would literally skip dinner and just eat this." A TikTok review praised the balance of subtle pumpkin flavor followed by that tangy, sweet cheesecake. There were, however, just as many naysayers who wanted the old version back. Redditors thought it was too light and fluffy, lacking the rich pumpkin flavor and dense cheesecake texture of the original.
More Costco sweet treats and fall desserts
If you want a denser, creamier consistency, you're better off making a pumpkin cheesecake from scratch. (Try Tasting Table's recipe with a whipped cream topping and a drizzle of salted caramel). A pumpkin cheesecake is a classic fall recipe, but it doesn't replace a traditional pumpkin pie. And if you don't want to make your own this year, Costco's pumpkin pie is a store-bought favorite that Costco fans love for holiday celebrations. And you can transform a giant pumpkin pie into individual-sized party desserts with the help of a round cookie cutter.
While the pumpkin cheesecake is a pricey $24, Costco's apple pie is a mere $13, and another great fall dessert to pick up. We even have a technique for upgrading Costco's apple pie into a twice-baked crumble for a show-stopping, semi-homemade dessert. Whichever fall dessert you decide to pick up from Costco, just know that the pumpkin cheesecake won't be the familiar one of years past. But that doesn't mean it isn't worth trying.