Is There A Real Difference Between A Beignet And Donut?

Sweet, fried dough is a delicious treat no matter what you call it. Frosted with chocolate icing, dusted with powdered sugar, filled with pastry cream, square-shaped or circle-shaped — it's all just some form of a donut, right? Not so fast. There are many varieties of fried dough pastries out there and when it comes to names, it's more than semantics. There are differences in these treats, from ingredients to presentation, that make them stand out from each other. This is true with donuts and beignets, as well.

At first glance, donuts and beignets may seem similar. They're similarly priced and fall into the same food group, with one having a fancy French name. But it turns out that while donuts and beignets may be close cousins, they're not identical. From specific ingredients to dough density to shape and toppings, donuts and beignets are two different pastries, even if they are equally tasty. If you're curious whether you're biting into this sweet breakfast treat's American or French version, here's how to tell.