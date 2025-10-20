A Popular Holiday Sweet Treat Was Just Spotted At A California Costco
We wait all year for certain seasonal treats to appear at our local Costco stores, and one of our favorites has just been spotted. Costco's Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back — at least at one Tustin, California location. It was from there that Instagram's Costco Love posted a video of a store display of Peppermint Bark on October 18.
Costco's classic peppermint bark is made from both dark and white chocolate and coated in crumbles of peppermint candy. We ranked it number one in our list of eight Costco holiday season desserts because it is the perfect combination of classic seasonal scents and flavors, and a surefire crowd-pleaser at holiday parties.
It's also one of Costco customers' favorite holiday candy choices, and fans eagerly await its return to shelves each year. So which Costco locations have Peppermint Bark in stock? So far, we have only seen evidence of its reappearance at the Tustin location. However, if past years are any indication, most warehouses should have it in stock by the end of October or early November.
Costco's Peppermint Bark has gotten mixed reviews in recent years
While fans still rush to Costco to purchase Peppermint Bark each year, they have noticed a change in its quality. It seems to be another victim of shrinkflation, as customers have noted that each piece is thinner and smaller than in previous years. One customer posted on the r/Costco subreddit in 2023, "I'm immeasurably disappointed in Costco's change in their peppermint bark."
They went on to say, "The new stuff is unimpressive[;] it tastes factory-made. You can barely tell the white and dark chocolate flavors apart when you take a bite. The whole approach tastes cheaper. It's nowhere near as fresh. [It's] no longer memorable. What was once a central holiday buy for me has fallen off my radar." The post has over 100 comments, with most customers agreeing that there has been a decline in quality.
In addition to wondering what happened to Costco's jumbo peppermint bark pieces, other customers are unhappy with an increase in price. While the Peppermint Bark used to cost around $10 for a 21-ounce package, last year's price was as much as $15 per package, depending on the warehouse location. We don't know how much this seasonal holiday treat will cost this year, or whether Costco has heard its customers' complaints and made any changes to the recipe or size of the bark pieces. However, in the video posted by Costco Love, the 21-ounce containers appear to hold thin pieces of Peppermint Bark.