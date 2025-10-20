A Popular Holiday Sweet Treat Was Just Spotted At A California Costco

We wait all year for certain seasonal treats to appear at our local Costco stores, and one of our favorites has just been spotted. Costco's Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back — at least at one Tustin, California location. It was from there that Instagram's Costco Love posted a video of a store display of Peppermint Bark on October 18.

Costco's classic peppermint bark is made from both dark and white chocolate and coated in crumbles of peppermint candy. We ranked it number one in our list of eight Costco holiday season desserts because it is the perfect combination of classic seasonal scents and flavors, and a surefire crowd-pleaser at holiday parties.

It's also one of Costco customers' favorite holiday candy choices, and fans eagerly await its return to shelves each year. So which Costco locations have Peppermint Bark in stock? So far, we have only seen evidence of its reappearance at the Tustin location. However, if past years are any indication, most warehouses should have it in stock by the end of October or early November.