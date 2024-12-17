What Happened To Costco's Jumbo Peppermint Bark?
We are scarf-deep in the holiday season, with the big ones just around the corner. Typically, this is a joyful time of festive food writing where we get to see all the limited-edition holiday specials floating around the supermarket, but there's a pretty disappointing story developing on TikTok. Costco customers, such as @infinitely.balanced, are taking to the app to convey their disappointment over the size of the wholesaler's Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark. It's looking like Costco's mint-chocolatey holiday treat is one of many popular grocery items that have been hit by shrinkflation.
@infinitely.balanced
@Costco Wholesale i love yall and i like these are thin but these shouldnt be the same price as the other peppermint bark yall have had. Its half the thickness. #peppermintbark
It feels like just yesterday that we were rejoicing over the fact that Costco had brought back its customer-favorite Peppermint Bark – which has even made it onto our list of best holiday foods and drinks at Costco. But as more and more customers got their hands on the Christmas confection, the truth began to leak out. With the proliferation of online food and snack reviews, it's pretty easy to do a side-by-side comparison of the Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark from yesteryear and the much thinner fraudster of today. Just a few years ago, the Peppermint Bark was sold in big, plastic tub-like containers for $9.99, but today it's sold in a flatter, more take-out-like container with thinner pieces of "bark" for $14.99.
The internet reacts to Costco's new, slimmer peppermint bark
In this era of foodie hobbyists keeping a digital dossier on everything from desserts, as evidenced by TikTok's love of Costco's Maple Butter Pecan Bar, to franchise developments, corporate grocery retailers like Costco need to be careful when trying to roll out subtle changes under the noses of their most loyal customers. People on TikTok immediately spotted the difference between the old Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark and this new Ozempic-y one. A commenter even combed through previous Peppermint Bark TikToks only to spot that from 2020 to 2023, the Peppermint Bark was served in a 624-gram container, while the 2024 container weighs in at a measly 595 grams. Nothing sneaks by the watchful eye of the internet.
Overall, the comments on TikTok videos pointing out the changes convey an overwhelming sense of betrayal. The holidays are all about indulgence. Indulging your sweet tooth with a second serving of pie. Indulging yourself in an extra hour of sleep or two. Indulging your wallet with some wants instead of needs. So, Costco's decision to limit its popular seasonal offering instead of indulging in the Peppermint Bark's success by bestowing its loyal customers with more is a real shame. However, it's a business decision that's not negatively impacting sales ... yet. According to some, including TikTok account @floridamomof3, the creamy, crunchy candy-like confection has already sold out for the season.