What Happened To Costco's Jumbo Peppermint Bark?

In this era of foodie hobbyists keeping a digital dossier on everything from desserts, as evidenced by TikTok's love of Costco's Maple Butter Pecan Bar, to franchise developments, corporate grocery retailers like Costco need to be careful when trying to roll out subtle changes under the noses of their most loyal customers. People on TikTok immediately spotted the difference between the old Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark and this new Ozempic-y one. A commenter even combed through previous Peppermint Bark TikToks only to spot that from 2020 to 2023, the Peppermint Bark was served in a 624-gram container, while the 2024 container weighs in at a measly 595 grams. Nothing sneaks by the watchful eye of the internet.

Overall, the comments on TikTok videos pointing out the changes convey an overwhelming sense of betrayal. The holidays are all about indulgence. Indulging your sweet tooth with a second serving of pie. Indulging yourself in an extra hour of sleep or two. Indulging your wallet with some wants instead of needs. So, Costco's decision to limit its popular seasonal offering instead of indulging in the Peppermint Bark's success by bestowing its loyal customers with more is a real shame. However, it's a business decision that's not negatively impacting sales ... yet. According to some, including TikTok account @floridamomof3, the creamy, crunchy candy-like confection has already sold out for the season.

