Costco Customers' Favorite Holiday Candy Just Reappeared In Stores
The news is out — Costco's Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back in stores, earlier than customers expected and just in time for the holiday season. Costco Hot Finds Instagrammer Laura Jayne Lamb recently found this tasty treat in the bakery section at her local warehouse and quickly shared the good news with her followers. In 2023, this fan favorite didn't appear in Costco stores until mid-November.
Made from dark and white chocolate and topped with crushed peppermint candy cane pieces, Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is a perennial favorite with Costco customers. It comes in a 21-ounce clear plastic container, so you can see exactly what you're getting — layers of chocolate combined with chunks of minty candy in easy-to-bite, irregular pieces.
As of this writing, this year's price for the holiday-themed treat is unconfirmed. Last year, it sold for $9.99, but with inflation still around, the price might be higher this year. Prices will also likely vary by location.
Why Costco customers rave about Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark
Costco's Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark gets rave reviews every year. Although part of the buzz might be due to the seasonal availability of this candy, customers say that the mint-and-chocolate treat tastes great, with some considering it one of the best parts of the holidays. One Redditor said the peppermint bark was "absolutely fire." Costcuisine's Natalie, who is normally not a peppermint bark fan, called the product "tasty" without being "overly sweet" or "bitter."
Here at Tasting Table, the treat made it onto our list of Costco's best holiday foods and drinks thanks to its great taste, festive appearance, and potential applications in other holiday desserts such as gingerbread houses and cups of hot cocoa. Although peppermint bark is easy to make at home, splurging on Costco's version can save you time, and you won't have to clean up the kitchen afterward.
According to Redditor MessyMags, the peppermint bark is made off-site and shipped to the warehouses in boxes that are marked "Fragile." Employees then break up the bark and package it in plastic containers. Smashing peppermint bark sounds like a great way to burn off some holiday stress. Eating it might be, too.