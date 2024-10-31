Costco Customers' Favorite Holiday Candy Just Reappeared In Stores

The news is out — Costco's Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back in stores, earlier than customers expected and just in time for the holiday season. Costco Hot Finds Instagrammer Laura Jayne Lamb recently found this tasty treat in the bakery section at her local warehouse and quickly shared the good news with her followers. In 2023, this fan favorite didn't appear in Costco stores until mid-November.

Made from dark and white chocolate and topped with crushed peppermint candy cane pieces, Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is a perennial favorite with Costco customers. It comes in a 21-ounce clear plastic container, so you can see exactly what you're getting — layers of chocolate combined with chunks of minty candy in easy-to-bite, irregular pieces.

As of this writing, this year's price for the holiday-themed treat is unconfirmed. Last year, it sold for $9.99, but with inflation still around, the price might be higher this year. Prices will also likely vary by location.