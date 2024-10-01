'Obnoxiously Good': TikTok Is Really Falling For Costco's Maple Butter Pecan Bar

Everyone knows that Costco is the one-stop shop warehouse for all your needs, both food-related and otherwise. With a popular food court teaming with tried and true offerings and unbeatable prices on large-batch items, it's a hot spot to satisfy just about anyone with a club card. Of the many amazing Costco bakery treats, there's a brand new fall sweet that's quickly becoming a fan favorite in stores, across social media, and far beyond. TikTok is having an absolute meltdown raving about Costco's Maple Butter Pecan Bar cake — and with good reason.

The new Maple Butter Pecan Bar cake from Costco is a divine-looking layer cake complete with stacks of spongy vanilla cake in between which there is a layer of decadent maple mouse and another layer of crunchy pecans. Topping off this sensational sweet is a frosting of brown butter mousse. The most telling feedback can be found in the digital shouts of TikTokers calling the cake "obnoxiously good!," via @costcohotfinds.