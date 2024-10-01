'Obnoxiously Good': TikTok Is Really Falling For Costco's Maple Butter Pecan Bar
Everyone knows that Costco is the one-stop shop warehouse for all your needs, both food-related and otherwise. With a popular food court teaming with tried and true offerings and unbeatable prices on large-batch items, it's a hot spot to satisfy just about anyone with a club card. Of the many amazing Costco bakery treats, there's a brand new fall sweet that's quickly becoming a fan favorite in stores, across social media, and far beyond. TikTok is having an absolute meltdown raving about Costco's Maple Butter Pecan Bar cake — and with good reason.
The new Maple Butter Pecan Bar cake from Costco is a divine-looking layer cake complete with stacks of spongy vanilla cake in between which there is a layer of decadent maple mouse and another layer of crunchy pecans. Topping off this sensational sweet is a frosting of brown butter mousse. The most telling feedback can be found in the digital shouts of TikTokers calling the cake "obnoxiously good!," via @costcohotfinds.
Raving good TikTok reviews
With comments including TikTokers wishing they were already Costco members, to those already finding ways to add even more of a decadent element to the cake (maple bacon crumbles on top, anyone?), this cake is a hit for the fall season. The delicate layers of complementary flavors work so well together, and the overall cake itself presents a unique fall offering beyond the typical confines of a generic pumpkin spice cake. If people weren't already begging Costco to sell its cakes in the food court, this new flavor might just send everyone over the edge.
With the fall season filled with warm and cozy recipes and store-bought offerings of pumpkin, apple, cider, and more, this maple pecan bar cake definitely takes the figurative cake when it comes to your newest autumn must-have. It makes the perfect sliced accompaniment to a coffee or — dare to say — a pumpkin spiced latte. This fall, you can have it all with a luscious new Costco cake that's got TikTok all abuzz.