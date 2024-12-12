8 Costco Holiday Season Desserts, Ranked
Surprise guests, impromptu gatherings, and extended family stays — these are just a few of the hallmarks of holiday stress. Preparing for endless entertaining can feel overwhelming, but when it comes to saving time and money without sacrificing quality, no store has you covered quite like Costco. With its consistently low prices, bulk options, and a treasure trove of seasonal finds, this big-box favorite is the ultimate one-stop shop for all things festive, making your holiday prep that much easier.
One way to keep the season merry and bright is by stocking up on Costco's beloved sweet treats. Having a stash of indulgent goodies on hand ensures you're always ready to impress unexpected visitors or satisfy a last-minute sweet tooth. From the fresh-baked goods in the Costco bakery to imported delights like Belgian chocolates, the warehouse shelves are brimming with an array of desserts guaranteed to spread holiday cheer — even to the Grinchiest palate.
But with so many options, how do you know which treats are good enough for company? To take the guesswork out of your holiday shopping, I headed to my local metro Atlanta-area Costco for some festive research. Scouring the shelves for seasonal gems sourced from near and far, I sampled some of the most unique and celebratory desserts I could find. From chocolate orange loaf cake to spritz-inspired panettone and classic sticky toffee pudding, here are Costco's top holiday season desserts, ranked to make your life a little sweeter this season.
8. Mini gingerbread cakes with vanilla icing
Costco's mammoth mini cakes — essentially giant cupcakes — have gotten a festive makeover for the holiday season, complete with a sweet, smiling gingerbread topper. These oversized confections certainly look the part, but unfortunately, they don't bring much else to the holiday table. While the cake itself was moist and enjoyable, it's just a plain vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream, offering little in the way of festive flair or holiday-inspired flavor.
The real disappointment, however, lies in the gingerbread man decoration. While undeniably cute, the topper is made of chocolate rather than a classic gingerbread cookie brimming with nostalgic warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. It's a missed opportunity for the Costco bakery, which is typically so spot-on when it comes to seasonal baked goods. Sure, these mini gingerbread cakes are adorable and convenient, making them a hassle-free option for grab-and-go holiday treats. However, they fall short of delivering the celebratory, festive flavor we've come to expect from Costco's seasonal offerings.
If you're in a pinch and need something quick to serve, these cupcakes could suffice, but they won't wow your guests or bring that extra holiday magic to the table. For a truly memorable dessert, we'd recommend skipping these and opting for one of Costco's more inspired and festive sweet treats instead. A note to the Costco shopper: These cupcakes debuted for the holiday season labeled "mini gingerbread cakes" but have since been renamed "white mini cakes," likely to avoid the flavor confusion.
7. Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered crepe cookies gift set
When the holiday season strikes and you're not sure when you'll need to step up to the proverbial plate, it's always wise to have a prepackaged sweet treat ready to go. Enter Kirkland Signature's Chocolate-Covered Crepe Cookies Gift Set, a budget-friendly option that fits the bill for those moments when you need something quick, elegant, and easy to serve — or just a quick sugary snack to tide you over between festivities.
Packed with more than two dozen light and flaky French-style crepe cookies, this festive set delights with its unique texture. Each cookie is coated in a thin layer of rich chocolate, resulting in a satisfyingly crisp bite that feels just indulgent enough. The cookies are neatly packaged in a decorative holiday box that keeps them fresh and adds a touch of seasonal charm, making them as presentable as they are practical.
From a taste perspective, however, these treats are a bit underwhelming. While the texture delivers, the flavor lacks the decadence and wow factor you'd typically expect from a festive holiday dessert. Still, they shine as an easy sidekick to a cup of coffee or post-dinner hot cocoa, and their simplicity can be appealing in a pinch. At just $9.99 per box, these Kirkland cookies are a steal, making them an ideal choice for casual holiday gatherings or last-minute visitors. While I wouldn't necessarily rush back for seconds, I'd certainly plan to keep a box on hand for stress-free entertaining.
6. Cartmel sticky figgy pudding cake
Imported from Cumbria, England, Cartmel's Sticky Figgy Pudding Cake merges two iconic British desserts into one seasonal showstopper. Combining the richness of sticky toffee pudding and the festive flair of centuries-old favorite figgy pudding, this dessert features a dense sponge sweetened with dried fruits, spiced with warming holiday flavors, and drenched in luscious toffee sauce. A beloved staple at Christmas celebrations across the U.K., it's a perfect centerpiece for holiday gatherings.
Packaged in twin disposable loaf pans for just $12.99, this treat is as practical as it is indulgent. Prep is simple — just pop a loaf in the oven to warm through, allowing the sauce to melt and soak into the cake. However, the baking instructions might need some adjustment. While the package suggests warming it at 212 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes, a higher temperature (around 325 F) or microwaving individual portions works better for achieving the ideal texture.
Once warmed, the pudding shines. Its spongy, dense texture pairs beautifully with the sweet, buttery toffee sauce that seeps into every bite. The flavor profile is delightfully complex, with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, allspice, orange peel, figs, dates, and raisins creating a harmonious blend rather than overpowering individually. While not overly fancy or impressive to look at, this dessert is pure comfort food. For a perfect finishing touch, serve it with a dollop of freshly whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream to balance its rich sweetness.
5. Respiga luxury chocolate orange spritz panettone
From Italy with love, the Respiga Luxury Chocolate Orange Spritz Panettone is a festive dessert that embodies the joy of the holiday season. Unwrapping the confection feels like opening a thoughtful gift rather than unboxing a dessert thanks to its beautifully festive red packaging. Popping open the package releases a burst of citrusy aroma, courtesy of the candied orange peel generously sprinkled atop the loaf, setting the tone for the festive flavors to come.
At first glance, this Italian treat might resemble an oversized cupcake, but it's much more than that. Cutting into the panettone reveals a soft, brioche-like bread that's light and moist with a delightfully tender bite. Swirls of orange jam run through the center, adding a pop of flavor and richness that complements the airy texture. A delicate chocolate coating on top adds a touch of decadence, transforming this traditional holiday dessert into something truly special. And at just $14.99, this elegant import is a wallet-friendly way to really wow your guests. Just bear in mind that panettone is really more like a bread than a cake, so those craving something super rich might be disappointed.
Serving this showstopper couldn't be easier — simply slice and serve at room temperature for an elegant and effortless dessert. Its striking presentation and balance of flavors make it an ideal centerpiece for any holiday table. However, a note for the party planners: the subtle boozy undertone makes it more appropriate for adult celebrations.
4. Kirkland Signature European cookies with Belgian chocolate gift set
Who doesn't love ripping open a box of cookies during the holidays? Old Saint Nick's signature sweet gets a sophisticated makeover with Kirkland Signature's European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate Gift Set. Packed with over three pounds of treats in a beautifully designed red box, this gift set is as visually festive as it is indulgent. At just $15.99, it's a budget-friendly way to both delight a crowd and add a touch of elegance to your holiday table.
It's not just the size of this behemoth box of European-inspired cookies that sets it apart from the confectionery crowd. At first glance, the cookies are almost too pretty to eat, each flavor boasting its own distinct design that somehow all work together to create one showstopping confectionary collection. Luckily, looks aren't everything in this gift set, either. The sheer variety of flavors is impressive, with options ranging from speculoos biscuits to caramel cookies and mocha-filled wafers.
That being said, while the majority of the cookies were crisp and flavorful, a few tasted a little stale — a risk you run when purchasing a pre-packaged dessert. All in all, I'd definitely buy these cookies again to serve to large groups with a wide array of tastes. The ease of preparation (just pop open the lid and serve) and impressive look make Kirkland's European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate Gift Set a holiday go-to when searching for an easy way to please a crowd.
3. Kirkland Signature Belgian luxury chocolates gift set
When it comes to pre-packaged holiday season desserts, you can't go wrong with a box of chocolates. Costco comes in clutch with this Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates Gift Set, boasting 46 jewel-like confectionary gems in a gorgeous red gift box for $18.89. While this may seem like a splurge compared to other Costco sweets, these imported Belgian beauties cost a fraction of what you would spend at a specialty food store, all without sacrificing on quality.
Speaking of quality, these beauties are absolutely gorgeous. Shiny, perfectly tempered chocolate bonbons artfully arranged in individual trays require zero help with presentation — simply pop open the box and serve as is. Flavors run the gamut from coffee and caramel to lemon ginger and spicy orange, ensuring that every palate can find something to please.
While I didn't sample all the flavors (there are 18 varieties), the ones I did try were incredibly rich and indulgent — a true representation of the quality of chocolate found in Belgian confectionary shops. These chocolates are luxurious enough to impress your guests but also accessible enough for casual gatherings. While there are certainly enough chocolates to go around, it's likely that your guests won't need more than one to satisfy their sweet tooth. I definitely plan on keeping at least one box of these Kirkland Belgian chocolates on hand for holiday entertaining or as a last-minute gift for the chocoholics in my life.
2. Chocolate orange loaf cake
Not all holiday season desserts need to be over-the-top indulgent. Case in point: Costco's chocolate orange loaf cake. An inconspicuous offering among the artfully decorated cakes and mammoth muffins in the Costco bakery, this simple pound cake was the biggest surprise in this dessert ranking, delivering big on texture, flavor, and that all-important factor in seasonal sweets: nostalgia.
At first glance, I half expected this two-pound loaf cake to be a dry and crumbly mess but was pleased to find that the loaf is moist and tender, with a delicate crumb that makes each bite soft and enjoyable. The orange flavor is refreshingly subtle, striking just the right balance without feeling artificial or overpowering. The chocolate provides a sweet counterpoint, though I wouldn't have minded a few more chocolate chunks for extra decadence. That said, this dessert is perfect for those who prefer a light, citrusy sweetness over richer holiday treats.
The only downside is the slight assembly required for serving. While the cake comes out of its tin easily, its soft texture makes slicing a delicate operation prone to crumbling. However, the payoff is worth the effort. Enjoy this loaf as is, or take it up a notch by warming slices in the oven to enhance the flavors. For an extra-special treat, cube the cake and pair it with a dark chocolate and Grand Marnier-infused fondue for an extra-festive twist on this understated holiday dessert.
1. Kirkland Signature peppermint bark
Every holiday season, I can't resist picking up a box (or two) of Costco's Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark, and for good reason. This seasonal staple is a go-to crowd-pleaser, and it's not hard to see why it's one of Costco's most popular desserts. With its perfect balance of creamy white chocolate, rich dark chocolate, and crunchy peppermint candy pieces, this bark captures the essence of the holidays in every bite.
The layers of chocolate are thick enough to feel indulgent but not overwhelming, and the crushed peppermint candy sprinkled on top adds just the right amount of festive crunch. The flavors are beautifully balanced — sweet and minty without veering into overpowering toothpaste territory. Plus, it's pre-portioned into large, jagged shards that make serving a breeze. No knives or cutting boards are required, which is a lifesaver during those last-minute holiday gatherings.
Presentation-wise, Kirkland's peppermint bark shines. The glossy chocolate layers and vibrant pops of peppermint look festive enough to serve straight from the box, though you could always pile the pieces onto a pretty platter for extra flair. And because it's so universally loved, it's a dessert you can count on to please everyone from kids to adults. At $14.99 for a generous-sized box, it's a budget-friendly, no-fuss option that tastes far more expensive than it is — now that's a no-brainer for holiday entertaining.
Methodology
Tasting and ranking Costco's holiday season desserts is no small task, so I came up with a few criteria to help level the playing field. When it came to selecting the sweets for our ranking, I stuck with Kirkland-branded or Costco-specific offerings. Name-brand items sold in bulk sizes were left out since these can be found at other grocery stores across the country, and we're looking for the best of the best that Costco has to offer. We also kept to traditional holiday season flavors, like gingerbread, chocolate, and citrus. Costco churns out plenty of desserts that would impress guests at a holiday gathering, but if they don't hit home with the flavors of the season, they don't earn a spot on this particular list.
Once I had selected our specimens, it was time to get scientific. When it comes to holiday entertaining, people are generally looking for easy desserts they can serve right out of the box with minimal prep time that will satisfy a wide variety of tastes and still look impressive. With this in mind, I judged each of these holiday season desserts on a handful of factors, including taste, texture, visual appearance, and ease of preparation.
Those that hit high marks in all four categories ranked higher on the list, with bonus points for nostalgia. Because what are the holidays without a little stroll down a sugar-coated memory lane?