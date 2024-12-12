8 Costco Holiday Season Desserts, Ranked

Surprise guests, impromptu gatherings, and extended family stays — these are just a few of the hallmarks of holiday stress. Preparing for endless entertaining can feel overwhelming, but when it comes to saving time and money without sacrificing quality, no store has you covered quite like Costco. With its consistently low prices, bulk options, and a treasure trove of seasonal finds, this big-box favorite is the ultimate one-stop shop for all things festive, making your holiday prep that much easier.

One way to keep the season merry and bright is by stocking up on Costco's beloved sweet treats. Having a stash of indulgent goodies on hand ensures you're always ready to impress unexpected visitors or satisfy a last-minute sweet tooth. From the fresh-baked goods in the Costco bakery to imported delights like Belgian chocolates, the warehouse shelves are brimming with an array of desserts guaranteed to spread holiday cheer — even to the Grinchiest palate.

But with so many options, how do you know which treats are good enough for company? To take the guesswork out of your holiday shopping, I headed to my local metro Atlanta-area Costco for some festive research. Scouring the shelves for seasonal gems sourced from near and far, I sampled some of the most unique and celebratory desserts I could find. From chocolate orange loaf cake to spritz-inspired panettone and classic sticky toffee pudding, here are Costco's top holiday season desserts, ranked to make your life a little sweeter this season.

