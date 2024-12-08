The Christmas Pudding That's Been Beloved Since The 14th Century

Ahh, Christmas pudding. In both the past and present, it's England's ultimate holiday cake, a pure indulgence eagerly awaited as the winter season approaches. The plump little dome-shaped beauty also goes by the names of plum pudding or figgy pudding, as in the famous Dickens novel, "A Christmas Carol." Though firmly rooted in British culture, some modern-day Brits privately turn their noses up at the thick, nutty, spicy, brandy-soaked dried-fruit dessert. It's not unlike how Americans react to the curious persistence of fruitcake gifting — plus the perplexing fact that Christmas pudding is not at all like the smooth, creamy, custardy puddings of North America.

Advertisement

But Christmas pudding, love it or not, has certainly earned its place in history, with a version dating back to at least the early 1400s. At the time, it was more savory than sweet, typically made with meat, fat, root vegetables, and dried fruit, notably prunes — the dried version of plums. Rather than a dessert, this plum pottage appeared as a pre-meal appetizer. Some accounts take the tradition back even further to the 14th century, when frumenty (a boiled-milk porridge version) gained popularity in the bland dining days of Lent and Advent.

None of those early holiday renditions even remotely resemble the sweet, boozy, cake-like Christmas pudding now served during the holidays. It would take centuries of political and cultural unfolding to define what's now the sweet king of Christmas. Even more time passed before the advent of the practice of lighting a brandy-fueled fire to that moist, boiled, boozy dome of rich deliciousness.

Advertisement